--

Biden to rally Wisconsin Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Milwaukee.

He'll attend a rally for state Democrats Tuesday at Laborers' Local 113 on Appleton Avenue. It's scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Biden will also attend a rally in Madison Tuesday at the Gordon Dining and Event Center.

Biden’s visit follows a speech Friday by President Barack Obama, who warned Wisconsin voters that Republicans will take away their health care if they're elected in November. At a Democratic rally in Milwaukee, Obama said the GOP has voted more than 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act the last eight years. The former president criticized Republicans who claim they are campaigning to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions and targeted Wisconsin's Scott Walker. Obama said, "your governor's been running one of those ads while his administration is literally suing the government to take away pre-existing condition protections." He urged voters to support Tony Evers for governor, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin's Democratic candidates for Congress during the rally at North Division High School.

--

Funeral held for slain Barron County couple

Family, friends and the community said goodbye Saturday to the slain western Wisconsin couple whose daughter is the focus of a nationwide search.

Services for 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise Closs of Barron were held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cameron. They were found shot to death in their home Oct. 15 and authorities believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted.

The reward for information that leads to Jayme was increased to $50,000 thanks to a $25,000 donation from her parents' employer, the Jennie-O Turkey Store. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says investigators have received more than 1,800 tips in the case but still have no suspect description.

--

Officials ID man shot in Madison parking ramp

Police say a man who was shot in a downtown parking ramp in Madison early Sunday morning has died from his wounds.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Steven Villegas. Officers say Villegas was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after being shot in the torso at around 2 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital. Investigators say they believe the victim was walking through the ramp, and there’s no indication it was a drive-by shooting. Police officials say the fatal shooting is Madison's fifth homicide of the year.

--

5 injured in 3-car wreck

Authorities in Winnebago County say five people were injured Sunday in a three-vehicle accident. Officers responded to the accident on State Highway 21 and Edgewater Ridge Road in the town of Omro at around 3 P-M Sunday. Deputies say five people injured in the accident were taken to the hospital, four by ambulance and one by helicopter. Authorities say State Highway 21 in the area of the crash was closed for several hours as officers investigated the accident.

--

Sex offenders accused of violating Halloween restrictions

Eight sex offenders on community supervision are accused of violating Halloween-specific restrictions.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says random home visits were done in Milwaukee over the weekend during trick-or-treat times. The restrictions included having Halloween decorations inside or outside their home, participating in trick-or-treat activities and wearing a Halloween costume.

--

Walker announces $5.1M in ‘Commute to Careers’ program grants

The Wisconsin Departments of Workforce Development and Transportation are awarding more than $5 million n "Commute to Careers" funding.

Gov. Scott Walker announced the 29 grants Friday aimed at making affordable transit available for more workers in the state. Walker said in a statement, "These grants will give thousands of Wisconsin workers improved access to meaningful jobs or training opportunities that they need to enter the workforce." The program will be requesting an additional eight-million dollars in funding in the next two-year state budget. State officials expect private funding to replace public dollars in the future.

--

Phillips man to spend 225 days in jail for stabbing incident

A 25-year-old man from Phillips has been sentenced to 225 days in jail for a stabbing during an argument last May.

Derek Novak made a Price County Circuit Court appearance Thursday. Novak will be on probation for five years when he gets out. He has to submit a DNA sample and undergo anger management classes. Novak entered a no contest plea to charges connected to the stabbing a second man last August as they argued about child care.