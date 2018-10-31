--

Wisconsin’s Ryan: President doesn’t have authority to end birthright citizenship

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan says the president doesn't have the authority to use an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The Wisconsin Republican made the comment during a radio interview with a Kentucky station. President Trump has said his executive order would put an end to the children of non-citizens who are born in the United States having the right to citizenship. Ryan says he believes in following the "plain text" of the Constitution. He says the 14th Amendment would have to be overturned.

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to conspiring for ISIS

A Milwaukee man admits conspiring with a second man to travel through Mexico to Syria and Iraq to help ISIS.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Michael Ludke faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in a federal prison. He had recorded a video of himself pledging allegiance to the leader of the terrorist group while saying he was ready to join. Ludke and his accused co-conspirator were arrested at the Mexican border in Texas. He has a criminal history including a conviction for sexually assaulting a child and making death threats against a federal judge.

Harley-Davidson recall starts next month

Harley-Davidson will recall 178-thousand motorcycles starting next month to repair a clutch problem.

The clutches can leak fluid, causing the bikes to get stuck in a gear. That could cause riders to lose control and have an accident. There have been five reports of accidents so far, but no injuries. The new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly will be installed at dealerships for no cost. The company says 26 models from 2016 and 2017 are involved.

Wisconsin Target store to shut its doors next year

A Target department store in Greenfield is one of six the national big-box chain plans to close in 2019.

The Milwaukee Business Journal is reporting the location on South 27th Street will shut its doors next February as part of a national reorganization. Target says most of the employees affected will be able to transfer to other stores. The activity is normal for the major retailer. It shut down 18 stores over a three-year period ending in 2017.

DATCP: Waunakee dairy herd quarantined for bovine tuberculosis

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) officials say a dairy herd in Waunakee has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, which can be spread to humans through unpasteurized milk or close contact with infected animals.

Officials say Meat inspectors identified a carcass during a routine slaughter inspection at Maier Farms LLC that tested positive for TB. Officials say the herd was immediately quarantined to prevent any animals from moving on or off of the farm. DATCP officials say pasteurized milk is still safe to consume. The pasteurization process destroys disease-causing organisms by rapidly heating and then cooling the milk, eliminating the disease from the milk and milk products.