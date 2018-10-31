Pence, Evers target Hudson as Election Day nears

Pence is scheduled to appear at an event at Valley Cartage, where Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and state Sen. Leah Vukmir are all expected to attend, said St. Croix County Republican Party Chairman Scott Nordstrand.

“We are just very pleased that the governor and the vice president have chosen Hudson as the location for a rally in the final days of the campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Evers and lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes were set to speak Thursday at Hop and Barrel in Hudson. That event is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

The candidates prepare to visit Hudson and other stops amid a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday that showed Walker and Evers deadlocked at 47 percent each among likely voters.

Doors to the GOP event open at 11:15 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Nordstrand said he expects the event to conclude by 2 p.m. The St. Croix County Republican Party’s Facebook page has more information about that event.