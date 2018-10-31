Search
    Pence, Evers target Hudson as Election Day nears

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:59 p.m.
    Gov. Scott Walker and Vice President Mike Pence, pictured at an Eau Claire rally from earlier this year, will be in Hudson Saturday for a campaign event. (Submitted photo by Scott Nordstrand). Meanwhile, Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is scheduled to appear in Hudson Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

    Vice President Mike Pence will be campaigning in support of several Wisconsin Republican candidates Saturday in Hudson, while Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers plans a Thursday visit to the city in the final run-up to Election Day.

    Pence is scheduled to appear at an event at Valley Cartage, where Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and state Sen. Leah Vukmir are all expected to attend, said St. Croix County Republican Party Chairman Scott Nordstrand.

    “We are just very pleased that the governor and the vice president have chosen Hudson as the location for a rally in the final days of the campaign,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Evers and lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes were set to speak Thursday at Hop and Barrel in Hudson. That event is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

    The candidates prepare to visit Hudson and other stops amid a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday that showed Walker and Evers deadlocked at 47 percent each among likely voters.

    Doors to the GOP event open at 11:15 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. Nordstrand said he expects the event to conclude by 2 p.m. The St. Croix County Republican Party’s Facebook page has more information about that event.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
