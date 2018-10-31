7th congressional district Q and A

Editor's note: Sean Duffy (Republican, incumbent) did not respond.

www.facebook.com/vetfordemocracy Education: High School — St. Paul Central High School; B.S., University of Wisconsin-Superior; J.D., University of Wisconsin Law School

Single Occupation: Attorney

Attorney Civic involvement: Board Member of the Community Referral Agency domestic violence shelter serving Polk, Burnett, and Barron Counties; Secretary, Polk County Democratic Party; Active member of the American Legion.

Why should voters choose you?

These are no ordinary times. Right now, we need bold leadership that will fight — and fight hard - for the people of the district and for the changes that we need. As a veteran, a former union railroad worker, and a small-town attorney I know the district and understand the needs of its people. My whole life I've stuck up for people — it is who I am and what I have always been drawn to do. As an attorney, I focused much of my practice on advocating for the best interests of children and disabled adults. The bottom line is this - our elected officials take an oath to "support and defend the Constitution" and to "faithfully discharge the duties" of their office. I will fulfill this oath by being a fierce advocate for the district and by acting as a check on the other branches of government.

What role should the federal government play in combating the opioid epidemic?

To combat opioid abuse, we need a three-pronged approach of prevention, enforcement and treatment. A strategy that relies solely on law enforcement will not work. For example, local communities need support and assistance in addressing the acute shortage of addiction treatment opportunities. While the opioid epidemic was sparked, in part, by the practices of the pharmaceutical industry and its relationship with medical providers, we must also recognize that there are many in our communities who suffer chronic pain due to the overtaxing of their bodies through years of long work hours, be it at hard physical labor or through repetitive motion injuries. In combating the opioid epidemic, we must be careful to also respect the doctor-patient relationship in treating chronic pain.

Do you agree with President Trump's "America First" approach to international trade and foreign policy? Why or why not?

The security of our nation has always been a priority for me. That's why I joined the U.S. Navy after high school. National security, however, is not just about having the strongest military and the best weaponry. It's also about diplomacy, building alliances and fostering global cooperation. Our president seems to have forgotten that. The trade war launched by President Trump is doing tremendous damage to Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers. While it is true that we need to establish stronger global labor and environmental standards in our trade agreements, starting a trade war does nothing to accomplish that goal. In fact, it just makes it harder for us to work with our trading partners to create fair rules of global trade.

Is the United States doing enough to reduce carbon emissions? What can the federal government do to promote homegrown energy?

The United States is not doing enough to reduce carbon emissions. Climate change is real, and we are already beginning to see the financial, personal and community harm it is causing. To combat climate change and encourage clean energy, we must: 1) Require industry to reduce carbon emissions through measures like vehicle fuel efficiency standards; 2) Raise the cost of carbon emissions. This can be done while minimizing the financial impact on individuals through measures like a carbon fee and dividend, in which the money raised through a carbon fee is rebating back to the public on a per person basis; 3) Providing public support for the development of clean energy technologies and clean energy industry. The United States should also re-enter the Paris Climate Accord.

Is there any room left for bipartisan cooperation on substantive issues? If so, how would you work — or have you worked — across party lines on major items?

Throughout my life serving in the military, working in different professions and coming from a large family with Republican parents, I have lived and worked side-by-side with people with whom I fundamentally disagree on many issues. Despite these disagreements, I have always sought to abide by the golden rule that we treat others as we wish to be treated. I will bring that same perspective to Washington. While I will advocate forcefully for the needs of my constituents, I also recognize that compromise is necessary to get the business of government done.