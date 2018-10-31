Attorney general candidate talks top priority

Editor's note: Josh Kaul (Democrat) did not respond to this Q&A.

Brad Schimel (Republican, incumbent)

53 Address: Waukesha

http://bradschimel.com Twitter: www.twitter.com/bradschimel

www.facebook.com/bradschimel Education: UW-Milwaukee, B.A. Political Science 1987, University of Wisconsin Law School, J.D. 1990

Wife, Sandi; daughters, Mackenzie (17) and Hailey (15) Occupation: Prosecutor; incumbent Attorney General

Why should voters choose you?

I've lived and worked my entire life in the State of Wisconsin. My opponent has only lived four years of his adult life here. Over the course of my 29-year career as a Wisconsin prosecutor, I have handled more than 15,000 cases. In fact, I tried more cases as an intern in the Waukesha County DA's office than my opponent has his entire life. I've successfully managed one of the largest district attorneys office in the state and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. My opponent hasn't managed a team for anything in the criminal justice system. My opponent's record is thin and what is there shows he goes easy on drug dealers. Josh Kaul hasn't been in one place long enough to make an impact. Kaul has never prosecuted a criminal case in Wisconsin, not one—ever, and his track record in Baltimore shows he's weak on crime.

What is your No. 1 priority if elected? How would you accomplish it?

My top priority is public safety, and has been throughout my 29-year career in public service. Four years ago, I set forth a bold and detailed plan to address many of the state's most serious public safety crises, and I've spent the last four years turning these plans into action. My opponent has been in this race for 18 months, and he hasn't told the public anything detailed about his plans. I have a 29-year track record in Wisconsin and I've used my experience to work closely with local law enforcement leaders to help them keep Wisconsin families safe, and we have gotten results. That's why I am the overwhelming choice of law enforcement across Wisconsin. I have more than 110 elected sheriffs and district attorneys backing my campaign, including 20 Democrats. I am running for re-election to continue our great work and would be honored to have your vote on Nov. 6.

What role do you think the attorney general should play in the lives of Wisconsinites?

The Attorney General is the state's "Top Cop," and the state's lead law enforcement official. Party politics plays no role, as evidenced by the 20 elected Democratic sheriffs and district attorneys who are endorsing my campaign. They know they can count on me for the nonpartisan pursuit of justice.