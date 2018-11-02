Candidate Q and A: Secretary of state

Doug La Follette (Democrat incumbent)

Age: 78

78 Address: Madison

Madison Website: www.douglafollette.com

www.douglafollette.com Education: University of Wisconsin, Research Associate; University of Freiberg (Germany), International Research Associate; Columbia University, Ph.D.; Stanford University, master's degree; Marietta College, bachelor's degree

University of Wisconsin, Research Associate; University of Freiberg (Germany), International Research Associate; Columbia University, Ph.D.; Stanford University, master's degree; Marietta College, bachelor's degree Family: single

single Occupation: Secretary of State

Secretary of State Civic involvement: Fulbright - Distinguished American Scholar, 2003; Sierra Club, National Board Member; Environmental Quality Award, Environmental Protection Agency; Environmental Advocate of the Year, Clean Water Action Council, 1996; Environmental Excellence Award, Midwest Renewable Energy Assoc., 1992; Federation of American Scientists, member; Wisconsin Environmental Decade, founder and director; Council on Economic Priorities, consultant; Friends of the Earth, Past National Board Member; Author of The Survival Handbook, 1991; Helped organize 1970 and 1990 Earth Day events

Why should voters choose you?

As Wisconsin Secretary of State I modernized the office and made it one of the leading SOS offices in the nation until Republican governors, my opponent's party, removed many responsibilities making Wisconsin different than the rest of the country and hurting our business climate.

What is your No. 1 priority if elected? How would you accomplish it?

The campaigns this year talk a lot about creating jobs. My position of restoring the important business responsibilities to the office is part of that effort. All across the country Secretaries of State handle corporations, trademarks, Uniform Commercial code and notaries. It is time to return those duties to the Wisconsin SOS. Working with a new governor.

What role do you think the office you are seeking should play in the lives of Wisconsinites?

Should able to provide the important business services they need and be there or offer assistance when they have questions.

Jay Schroeder (Republican)

Age: 56

56 Address: Neenah

Neenah Website: www.schroederforwi.com

www.schroederforwi.com Twitter: www.twitter.com/schroederforwi

www.twitter.com/schroederforwi Facebook: www.facebook.com/schroederforwi

www.facebook.com/schroederforwi Education: Associate Degree, Fox Valley Technical College Appleton; Bachelor's degree, UW-Stout

Associate Degree, Fox Valley Technical College Appleton; Bachelor's degree, UW-Stout Family: Married 24 years, four children

Married 24 years, four children Occupation: Real estate and stock investor - self employed

Real estate and stock investor - self employed Civic involvement: Past Finance Chairman, Winnebago County Republican Party. Past church elder.

Why should voters choose you?

I will bring truth to the office you will never hear from my opponent. Pension reform is needed for this office. His taxpayer pension is $280,000 per year, $23,000 per month. He has said it is disgusting that I would bring it up in the campaign calling it "his" money. Not true the taxpayers of Wisconsin funded the overwhelming majority of the pension. I called upon him to start returning the taxpayers' portion back to the state but he has refused. I believe having a pension account balance of over $2.1 million as Lafollette is way overboard and must be stopped. Arrogance of office. He has spent $35,000 from the children's book fund meant for K-12 libraries on travel junkets for himself. He believes after having two children you need to be sterilized; it is painless and cost effective. I am the exact opposite in all of these issues.

What is your No. 1 priority if elected? How would you accomplish it?

Collecting over 2,000 signatures to run for office, the number one request I received from Democrats, Independents, Republicans is for term limits for this position. Two terms for a total of eight years. La Follette has been in office for 40 years and had the duties cut 90 percent yet still collects a salary. Most importantly neither party in 40 years has ever given him an additional duty back. Both parties know he could not handle them. La Follette believes his main duty is to collect a paycheck. In 2016 there were 4,000 cases of election fraud in Wisconsin. I will propose to become a member of the election commission and assume the duty of election watchdog to make sure fraud does not cancel out our votes. Both of these will lead to greater accountability for Wisconsin taxpayers.

What role do you think the office you are seeking should play in the lives of Wisconsinites?

The office should represent to the taxpayers that they are getting their monies' worth for what they pay to fund this position. There is a saying, someone taking a company and runs it into the ground. Well La Follette has taken the office these last 40 years and literally run it into the basement of the capitol where it is currently located. I will propose moving the office out of Madison and locating it in the central part of Wisconsin providing equal access to all residents not just Dane County for their ease of access. Some have said the office of Secretary of State has become a joke in Wisconsin but the only person laughing is La Follette with his million dollar pension. I will change that with your help I ask for your vote Nov. 6.