Age: 56

Why should voters choose you?

Across the state, I meet Wisconsinites who want leaders in their corner, fighting for them. That's what the choice comes down to this election — who will stand up for Wisconsin or who will side with special interests.

I'm pushing for Buy American laws because we should make sure taxpayer dollars go toward buying and hiring here in Wisconsin, and I'm standing up to the big pharmaceutical companies and special interests that call the shots in Washington.

On the other hand, my opponent supports a tax law that's a massive giveaway to large corporations and the wealthy, and she wants to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare to pay for it. And while I'm fighting to make sure that no Wisconsinite is ever denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition, my opponent sides with big insurance companies. The choice couldn't be clearer, and I hope to earn your vote.

What role should the federal government play in combating the opioid epidemic?

I know firsthand what it's like to have a family member suffer from addiction to prescription drugs. So when I hear from Wisconsin families and communities who've been devastated by our state's opioid crisis, I can tell you that I've been there. This epidemic has claimed too many lives, affected countless families, and we must take action.

I'm proud to have led multiple successful bipartisan efforts to push Washington to finally step-up and support Wisconsin's fight against the opioid epidemic. Just this year, I've secured over $20 million for local prevention, treatment and recovery efforts. But this is just a start. The opioid crisis is still claiming lives and there is more we can do. I've passed bipartisan legislation to start cracking down on the illicit flow of Fentanyl into America, as well as provide communities more flexibility to also address the rising rate of meth addiction in Western Wisconsin.

Do you agree with President Trump's "America First" approach to international trade and foreign policy? Why or why not?

We need better trade deals, not trade wars. I'm not opposed to tariffs, but the Trump administration's haphazard approach on trade has led to unnecessary pain for Wisconsin's economy when we should be focusing our efforts on countries like China.

If we really want to level the playing field for Wisconsin farmers, workers and manufacturers, we need to collaborate with our trade allies to confront trade cheating, push for stronger Buy American standards, renegotiate flawed trade deals, and support our dairy farms.

As for foreign policy, simply put, America is safer when we work closely with our allies, not push them away. In these tumultuous times, we should be partnering with those who want to see a more stable world, and we must continue working across party lines to protect our troops and keep Wisconsin safe from threats both home and abroad.

Is the United States doing enough to reduce carbon emissions? What can the federal government do to promote homegrown energy?

Climate change affects all of us in Wisconsin, especially our younger generations who should be able to carry on our state's great tradition of embracing the outdoors. And our natural resources support over $5 billion in economic activity in Wisconsin. So this is a moral and economic situation that demands more attention.

There are concrete steps we can take to better protect our environment. That means defending our Great Lakes, holding polluters accountable, investing in renewable energy sources, and standing up for our protected lands.

Make no mistake, climate change is on the ballot this year. I strongly believe that we must protect our natural resources for the next generation, but my opponent Leah Vukmir said in an interview this spring that the EPA doesn't need to be around anymore. That's a stark difference, and the consequences for Wisconsin couldn't be greater.

Is there any room left for bipartisan cooperation on substantive issues? If so, how would you work — or have you worked — across party lines on major items?

Absolutely. I'm willing to work with anybody, no matter their party, because what's important to me is standing up for Wisconsin.

Most recently, I've worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the bipartisan Opioid Crisis Response Act, as well as new water infrastructure legislation that includes my Buy American rules. In fact, President Trump has signed over 10 of my bills into law, despite our disagreements on health care.

So whether its standing up to Republicans to protect pre-existing condition coverage or bucking my own party and standing with President Trump when he agrees with me on Buy American and supporting Wisconsin companies, I do what's right for Wisconsin, and I think there is plenty more work to be done.

Leah Vukmir (Republican)

Age: 60

Pediatric nurse practitioner Civic involvement: Representative of the 14th Wisconsin Assembly District (2002 - 2010); Senator of the 5th Wisconsin Senate District (2010 — Present); Member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church; Member of Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse; Member of State Fair Park Board

Why should voters choose you?

As a registered nurse, I will listen to the middle class and work to find solutions to help their day-to-day lives. As a leader in the Wisconsin legislature, I have also gotten things done for the people of Wisconsin — $8 billion in tax cuts and record-high employment. I have fought with my own leadership, stood up to death threats and passed positive reforms, and I will bring this Wisconsin common sense, which we desperately need, to the U.S. Senate.

What role should the federal government play in combating the opioid epidemic?

As a member of the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse, I have been a leader working to implement the Heroin, Opiate, Prevention and Education agenda. Through this task force, we have passed numerous bills moving us in the right direction. We have increased access to treatment, implemented safeguards to stop over prescription, and provided resources to law enforcement to stop the influx of illegal drugs. At the federal level, I will focus on giving law enforcement and border agents the tools they need to stop the influx of illegal drugs, and I will continue to provide access to treatment options and learn more about the underlying causes of addiction.

Do you agree with President Trump's "America First" approach to international trade and foreign policy? Why or why not?

I stand with the President in putting America First. Our economy is growing, and more people are working than have been in decades. Here in Wisconsin, we have had less than 3 percent unemployment for almost a year. There are currently more job openings in America than there are unemployed people trying to fill them. President Trump's America First approach is working as he stands up to foreign leaders to make America prosperous and safer. The President believes in free trade, but that also means fair trade, and he has been successful at working out better trade deals for American manufacturers and businesses and we are starting to see the benefits.

Is the United States doing enough to reduce carbon emissions? What can the federal government do to promote homegrown energy?

The United States has reduced its carbon emissions since the early 2000s and continues to trend in that direction. I think it is good we look at ways to better protect our environment and preserve our natural resources. We need to continue to study the effects of climate change and take steps to limit our carbon footprint using methods that have actually proven to work.

Is there any room left for bipartisan cooperation on substantive issues? If so, how would you work — or have you worked — across party lines on major items?

The media never likes to report on the amount of bipartisan cooperation that happens in Wisconsin. More than 90 percent of the bills passed into law in Wisconsin received bipartisan support, and I've specifically passed bills expanding educational opportunities, helping our veterans and helping law enforcement crack down on repeat, violent offenders. A major issue we have tackled with broad bipartisan support is the opioid epidemic. Both Republicans and Democrats see the need and urgency for implementing real reforms to save lives. I believe this epidemic can be tackled with bipartisan support and look forward to working with Republican and Democrat colleagues in the U.S. Senate.