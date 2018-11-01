Evers and incumbent Gov. Scott Walker are in a virtual tie five days away from the election, according to one major poll. Evers and Walker are both visiting Hudson in the coming days.

The poll of likely voters released Wednesday shows incumbent Walker and Evers in a 47-47 race. Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson received 3 percent, and only 1 percent say they lack a preference or do not lean to a candidate. One percent declined to respond to the question. Pollster Charles Franklin noted in the poll release that the exact same number of likely voters polled chose Walker and Evers. Walker had a 1-point lead three weeks ago on Oct. 10.

--

Wisconsin truck driver pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide charges in Minn.

A truck driver from Independence will go on trial next April when he faces vehicular homicide charges in Minnesota.

Prosecutors say video from his semi shows driver Samuel Hicks was looking at his cellphone seconds before his big rig slammed into a vehicle stopped at an intersection. Fifty-four-year-old Robert Bursik, of Amery, was killed. Hicks' truck was going 63 mph at impact.

--

Man charged after allegedly stealing Jayme Closs’ clothes

Barron County authorities accuse a 32-year-old man of breaking into the home of a missing teenager and stealing some clothing.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis of Cameron is charged with burglary and felony bail jumping. Investigators say he entered the home of missing teen Jayme Closs last weekend, taking several items of clothing, including underwear. Jayme Closs has been missing since the bodies of her parents were discovered Oct. 15.

Authorities say Jaenke-Annis broke into the house at the same time the funeral for James and Denise Closs was being held. It’s the second time Jaenke-Annis has been charged with burglary this year, beginning with an alleged Aug. 10 offense in Barron County.

--

Vests, not belts: UW-Eau Claire study helps officers with back pain

A new study is seeking to find a solution to chronic back pain in police officers.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire partnered with a local hospital and the Eau Claire Police Department to design an equipment vest rather than a belt and tested it on officers for six months. After the study, officers reported less back pain using the vest and the police department is working to switch all officers to the new design. Now, the university says police departments from around the world are looking into its study to potentially make a change as well.

--

S.D. man admits to attempted sex with child in Eau Claire County

A South Dakota man admits he tried to set up a sexual encounter with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl last year.

Alex Bawek was actually talking to an undercover Altoona police officer and when he showed up, Bawek was taken into custody. He entered a guilty plea to a charge of child enticement in Eau Claire Court Circuit Court. As a part of his plea agreement, two charges were dismissed. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next January.

--

Murder defendant deemed incompetent for trial

The case against a 50-year-old murder defendant was suspended Wednesday morning in Dane County Circuit Court.

Ted Bruno was deemed incompetent to stand trial. Bruno is accused of stabbing his roommate to death last year. Kim Gaida was stabbed 10 times, but Bruno told investigators Gaida attacked him first and he was just acting in self-defense. Bruno has been committed to mental health care.

--

Charges filed against 2 men in officer-involved shooting

Several felony charges have been filed against two men in Trempealeau County after an officer-involved shooting.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Gunderson reportedly pointed a gun at responding officers when he was shot Oct. 12. Forty-one-year-old Chad Anderson is charged with eight crimes, while Gunderson faces 13 charges. Investigators say the two were charged with conspiring to commit sexual assault, kidnapping and stalking.