Watch: Evers, Democrats make November push through Hudson

Evers, who serves as Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction, was joined by a slate of Democrats, including Assembly District 30 candidate Barry Hammarback, attorney general candidate Josh Kaul, lieutenant general candidate Mandela Barnes and Christopher Coons, who stumped for Tammy Baldwin, a fellow U.S. senator.

Evers highlighted the event, which filled a seating area at Hudson’s Hop and Barrel brewery.

He said after the event that he doesn’t expect to change his message on issues like health care, education or roads in light of Wednesday’s Marquette Law School poll that showed him deadlocked with Republican Gov. Scott Walker at 47 percent each.

“We’re not changing our mind, we’re not flip-flopping,” he said. “We’re here solid on those issues. People care about them. And they also know we’re going to work hard to solve them.”

Hudson will see more high-profile politicians on Saturday when Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stump for Walker and Wisconsin Republicans on the Nov. 6 ballot. Evers said he hopes western Wisconsinites challenge Pence on his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which he notes protects coverage for pre-existing conditions.

“If I was someone living in western Wisconsin, I’d say, ‘What’s up with this?’” Evers said. “I would say, ‘How about us? What’s in it for us?”