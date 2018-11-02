The 13-year-old Closs has been missing since the bodies of her parents were discovered Oct. 15. The girl has been ruled out as a suspect and it is believed she was abducted. Fitzgerald says authorities have received more than 2,100 tips from the public.

--

Walker: Would guarantee insurance for pre-existing conditions

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he wants to guarantee insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

The Republican says he wants the state to put into place the exact same language in the Affordable Care Act. Walker has opposed the law in the past and it isn't clear if there is enough support from his own party to pass such a law. Democratic challenger Tony Evers issued a statement saying "actions speak louder than words," calling Walker's campaign trail promise a "last-minute lie."

--

Accused parking garage shooter says she wasn’t aiming at victim

A Madison woman has told police she wasn't aiming at the man she's accused of shooting to death at a downtown parking garage during Freakfest.

Twenty-one-year-old Kenyairra Gadson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. She says she wasn't aiming at anyone when she fired the shot that killed 21-year-old Steven Villegas. She says she didn't know Villegas, but police have been told she was part of an incident the day before which may have involved him.

--

Streetcar service begins in Milwaukee

Businesses located along Milwaukee's new streetcar line are seeing increased customer traffic as the train starts running Friday.

Called the "Milwaukee Hop," rides will be free for the first year. A grand opening celebration will be held at noon at Cathedral Square Park. The Hop line serves Milwaukee's lower east side, portions of the downtown area and the Third Ward. Construction took two years to complete.

--

Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting girl, 8

A 19-year-old Eau Claire man is scheduled to return to court in December to face charges he had sex with an 8-year-old girl.

Jason Weber could get up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted. The victim told investigators the sexual assault happened just a few days after her eighth birthday. Weber is charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years old. He is free on a $2,500 dollar bond.

--

Spring Green fights back against hateful messages

People living in Spring Green are pushing back against a series of hateful messages spread around the Sauk County community last weekend.

Fliers bearing white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages were found by several people Sunday morning. Residents formed a group to counter the leaflets with positive signs now seen in dozens of windows saying, "Hate Has No Home Here." More than 50 of the positive signs have been posted. Similar hateful leaflets were reported in Baraboo, Reedsburg and Mount Horeb.

--

Former MLB commish Selig to speak at Madison commencement

Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig will be the featured speaker at the University of Wisconsin's winter commencement in Madison.

Selig says he hopes to share some of the wisdom he has accumulated during a career spanning more than six decades. He is a 1956 graduate of the university. Selig will at the Kohl Center event December 16th.