Pence pins Wisconsin ‘comeback’ on Walker

The former Indiana governor framed Walker’s previous eight years as a comeback for the Badger State, which has seen unemployment shrink to a historic low in that time.

“I know that come next Tuesday, Wisconsin is not going to turn back on a Wisconsin comeback,” Pence told a crowd of several hundred packed into the Valley Cartage trucking business warehouse.

Walker warned the crowd how “that could all slip away” if he loses.

Supporters in line for the event said the economy was among issues motivating them to see Pence, who was joined at the rally by fellow Republicans including Walker, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

“What Walker’s been doing is really good for the state and for jobs,” Hudson resident Steve Rude said outside the event.

Fellow Hudson resident Cal Janecek said a host of issues had him excited to take part in the rally, including border security and the economy. He said Walker, Pence and President Donald Trump all share a common bond in making good on their campaign pledges, versus politicians who are “not doing a thing after they’re elected,” he said.

Walker and his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, were locked in a 47 percent tie for support in a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday, Oct. 31. Evers visited Hudson Thursday, where he took aim at Republican support of a lawsuit seeking to challenge the Affordable Care Act, which includes a provision protecting pre-existing medical conditions.

Walker and Pence fired back against that claim Saturday.

“Scott Walker and Leah Vukmir will always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,” Pence said to a roar of support. “That’s a promise. Take it to the bank.”

Wisconsin Democrats pushed back against the claim in a statement released Saturday.

“If elected, Leah Vukmir will cast the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate to gut pre-existing condition protections, while Scott Walker put Wisconsin on a lawsuit to strike down the ACA and its pre-existing condition protections,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairwoman Martha Lanning said.

Walker issued a renewed call for GOP support early this year after Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner defeated a Republican legislator in a special election to fill former state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf’s western Wisconsin seat. Schachtner’s win — which occurred in a longtime conservative stronghold — touched off discussion in Wisconsin of a “blue,” or Democratic, wave coming in November.

Pence acknowledged the topic, but told supporters to “make sure that blue wave it hits a red wall right here in the Badger State.”