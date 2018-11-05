Lake Hallie police said Monday that Treu was arrested on suspicion of four counts of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, along with similar counts related to use of inhalants. He and a passenger told police they had been inhaling, or "huffing," chemical vapors just before the crash, according to police.

"This senseless crash was completely avoidable," Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said in a statement.

--

Close race has Evers, Walker working until the last moment

Charges and counter-charges were flying between the two candidates for governor as Tuesday's election draws nearer.

Both incumbent Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Tony Evers called opponent comments and positions "outrageous" at campaign stops. Walker says he hasn't changed his position on health care and Evers says he hasn't changed his position on taxes. Evers says he doesn't want a gas tax increase, but it needs to be discussed. Late last week, Walker said he wants the state to assure voters their pre-existing conditions will be covered.

--

Wisconsin National Guard cyber response teams on standby for elections

Wisconsin is taking precautionary measures to bolster online security of the state's election system.

Gov. Scott Walker's office issued an executive order Friday placing Wisconsin National Guard cyber response teams on standby. The soldiers would assist local and state officials in the event of a cyber-security threat during the election. Military officials stress there is no active threat. The Elections Commission can ask for assistance from the National Guard, but did not specifically request the governor's order. Wisconsin's IT agency prevented Russian hacking attempts in 2016 and no voting information was compromised. Three assistant United States attorneys in Wisconsin are serving as elections officers to oversee the handling of complaints of voting rights abuses and election fraud in their districts.

--

2 people arrested in federal raid of Dodge County strip club

Local authorities joined the FBI in the execution of a federal search warrant at The Hardware Store gentlemen's club in Clyman Friday night.

Two employees at the club were arrested and drugs were found. An 18-year-old woman was arrested because there were four warrants in her name for crimes like drug possession and disorderly conduct. A 20-year-old woman was wanted for retail theft. The names of the Milwaukee women weren't released.

--

Wausau school administrator resigns after prostitution charge

The director of human resources and employee relations for the Wausau School District has submitted his resignation.

The school board is expected to accept the decision of Michael Schwei at its Monday night meeting. Schwei stepped down just a few days after he was caught in a prostitution roundup in Rothschild. The 62-year-old educator was one of several suspects cited.

--

Manitowoc police: It wasn’t our case

The Netflix release of "Making A Murderer: Part 2" has started the phones ringing at the Manitowoc Police Department again.

Calls, emails and social media messages are pouring in about the Steven Avery-Brendan Dassey murder case. Police have posted a message on Facebook reminding people that they're contacting the wrong law enforcement agency. Avery and Dassey were convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. The case was handled by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

--

Human case of St. Louis encephalitis confirmed in Dane County

State health officials are confirming a rare human case of St. Louis encephalitis virus (SLEV) in Dane County.

It's the first reported case in Wisconsin since 1981. SLEV is related to West Nile virus and spread to people through infected mosquitoes, and not transmitted person to person. The Department of Health Services says most people infected will not show symptoms and those who become ill may develop fever, headache, nausea and fatigue. SLEV can cause severe disease in rare cases. A total of six cases have been reported in Wisconsin from 1964 through this year.

--

Court proceedings stalled in battle over Wisconsin’s ‘Halloween killer’ future

The court proceedings where the future residence of the so-called "Halloween Killer" will be decided have been put on hold.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice wants to commit 69-year-old Gerald Turner to a mental health facility after his mandatory release date passed earlier this year. State officials say he is a sexually violent person who suffers from mental disorders and shouldn't be released. Turner was convicted of raping and killing nine-year-old Lisa Ann French in Fond du Lac 45 years ago.