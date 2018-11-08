New Richmond launches emergency alert and notification service
The City of New Richmond has implemented Alert New Richmond, an emergency alert and notification service available to anyone who lives, works, travels through, or visits New Richmond. The system will be used to send alerts to the public during emergencies, utility disruptions, road closures, major traffic incidents, etc., as well as provide important community updates. After signing up online, individuals can choose to receive alerts via text message, email, and/or voice message (landline or mobile phone). Alert New Richmond is fully integrated into the Smart911 system, allowing residents the option of providing additional information that emergency responders will see if 9-1-1 is called, such as needed medications or household pets. There is no cost to sign up for or receive notifications; however, message and data rates may apply depending on provider and phone plan.
City Administrator Mike Darrow encouraged all residents to sign up.
"Alert New Richmond greatly enhances our ability to communicate important events quickly and keep residents informed," Darrow said.
Individuals can sign up and find additional information on NewRichmondWI.gov.