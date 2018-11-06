The previous record — set in 2014 — has been surpassed by more than 45 percent. Elections officials say the nearly 55,000 submissions are still fewer than the number for the 2016 presidential election. They say it isn't clear whether absentee ballots being submitted at a record-setting pace will mean a higher-than-normal voter turnout at the polls.

Wisconsin election officials report more than 547,000 absentee and early vote ballots were cast in the mid-term election before the polls opened. A lot of the push by volunteers has been focused on getting young voters to cast their ballots. The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement reports about 12.5 million registered youth voters didn't show up during the 2014 mid-term. Transportation is said to be one of the biggest hurdles for voters who don't make it to the polls.

Girl, 10, detained in infant’s death

A 10-year-old Chippewa County girl is in the custody of juvenile authorities after the death of an infant.

A caretaker called the sheriff's department last Tuesday about a 6-month-old boy who was bleeding from the head and was unresponsive. The child died at a St. Paul hospital. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says the girl told investigators she stomped on the boy's head. She made a court appearance Monday. The girl's name hasn't been released due to her age.

Fines for pot possession reduced in Green Bay

A new ordinance reducing the fine for possession of one ounce of pot or less should go into effect in Green Bay by the end of the year.

After a two-month discussion, members of the City Council voted 8-4 Monday to reduce the maximum possible fine from $1,000 to $500. The new ordinance also removes the requirement to refer a criminal charge for repeat offenders. Green Bay Alderman Andy Nicholson opposed the change, pointing out pot is still illegal.

UW-La Crosse pays porn actress for lecture to students

Pornographic movie actress Nina Hartley spoke to students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week about adult entertainment and taking ownership of their sexuality.

Hartley was paid $5,000 out of students fees for the Nov. 1 presentation. About 70 students attended. On-campus signage was the only promotion done to announce her appearance. Chancellor Joe Gow says the world would be a better place if people were more open about sex.

More than 140 animals seized in suburban Milwaukee

When Hartford police showed up at a home last week they were told by a person at the location they "only had four rabbits."

That information wasn't accurate. Animal welfare workers returned Monday to remove more than 140 animals, including 90 guinea pigs. Authorities are calling it an animal hoarding case. The owner has 15 days to get the needed permits for the dogs and cats found there. The property will be re-inspected after it is cleaned.

Clark County man gets 3-year prison term for fatal accident

A man who was driving on a suspended license when he was involved in a fatal accident last year is going to prison for three years.

Thirty-two-year-old Jacob Person reached a plea agreement with Clark County prosecutors and pleaded no contest to operating while suspended, causing death. Person hit a tractor while it was trying to make a turn. A passenger in his vehicle, 31-year-old Tasha Ley, was fatally injured.

Madison business owner wants his $21K returned

The owner of a Madison business says he wants his $21,000 returned after the contractor he hired never did the work.

Mathiam Mbow says he hired Guadalupe Enterprises to complete some renovations before an October grand opening. Mbow says the work was never done, but contractor Arturo Garza refuses to return his money. The victim says Garza kept saying he couldn't get a needed building permit from the city.

Human skull found in Bayfield County

Bayfield County authorities think a human skull found in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest had been at the location for "many months."

A person picking pine boughs made the discovery last Friday in the Grandview Township. The Bayfield County coroner is trying to determine an identity and the official cause of death. Forensic pathologists from Hennepin County, Minnesota, are helping with the case. The skull was found near the area where a search had been conducted earlier this year for a missing man with mental health issues.