Attorney Margaret Engebretson, a Democrat from Balsam Lake who hoped to unseat Duffy, garnered 75,227 votes to Duffy’s 115,713, as of 10:30 p.m.

Duffy, who is from Weston, was elected to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District in 2010.

Duffy, an attorney, former reality television star and father of eight, serves on the House Financial Services Committee as the Chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance.

“I’m running to continue to fight for policies that help Wisconsin families achieve the American Dream,” Duffy said in a RiverTown Multimedia election questionnaire. ”I’ve fought to lower taxes for Wisconsin businesses and workers. As a result, a typical Wisconsin family will receive a $2,508 tax cut, jobs are coming back from overseas, and workers have more opportunity.”

Engebretson, an attorney, said constituents need leaders who will fight for change.

“As a veteran, a former union railroad worker, and a small-town attorney I know the district and understand the needs of its people,” Engebretson said in a RiverTown Multimedia election questionnaire. “My whole life I've stuck up for people — it is who I am and what I have always been drawn to do. As an attorney, I focused much of my practice on advocating for the best interests of children and disabled adults.”

Duffy lists the following for civic involvement, in which he said he is used to working in bipartisan manner: Co-Chairman of the Dairy Farmer Caucus, Chairman of the Responsible Hospitality Caucus, Co-Chairman of the bipartisan Congressional Great Lakes Task Force.

Engebretson, who said she lives by the Golden Rule, is a Board Member of the Community Referral Agency domestic violence shelter serving Polk, Burnett, and Barron Counties; Secretary of Polk County Democratic Party and active member of the American Legion.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, as of Oct. 17, 2018, Duffy had raised

$3,774,603 in campaign contributions, of which he had spent $2,929,451. Small individual contributions (less than $200) amounted to $201,323; large individual contributions added up to $1,597,575; and PAC contributions totalled $1,331,600.

CRP reports, as of Oct. 17, 2018, Engebretson had raised $112,067, of which she’d spent $80,492. Small individual contributions added up to $48,304; large individual contributions totaled $52,971; and PAC contributions were $2,500.

The 7th Congressional District is comprised of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties and parts of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau. Monroe and Wood counties.