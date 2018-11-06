Evers holds slight lead over Walker in gubernatorial race

With 71 percent reporting and 2,628 of the 3,676 precinct results submitted, Evers held a 50-48 percent lead over Walker.

Walker is running for his third four-year term. The Republican governor was elected governor in 2010, won an attempted recall election in 2012 and was elected for his second four-year term in 2014 when he defeated Democrat Mary Burke.

For his 2018 campaign, Walker highlighted his team’s reforms, which he said helped the people of Wisconsin grow jobs and increase wages. “More people are working in Wisconsin this year than ever before and average weekly wages are up nearly 20 percent since 2010,” Walker said in a RiverTown Multimedia election questionnaire.

The incumbent governor noted that his team delivered on its promises to invest in schools and lower property and income taxes as well as healthcare premiums.

According to the governor’s website, scottwalker.com, Walker plans to continue to “keep moving Wisconsin forward” by expanding youth apprenticeships to seventh- and eighth-graders and by providing tax credits for those paying off student loans, senior citizens and working families who’re paying for child care.

Evers, the current Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, has served as an educator his entire adult life and campaigned on his dedication to children, education and investing in Wisconsin’s future. Evers began his career as teacher in Tomah and currently serves on the UW Board of Regents, the Early Childhood Advisory Council, the SERVE Wisconsin Board, the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, and the Wisconsin Education Business Roundtable.

During his campaign, Evers criticized what he deemed to be Walker’s inadequate public school funding, lack of protection for people with pre-existing conditions and his willingness to give foreign corporations billions in taxpayer-funded handouts.

“We've had enough of the ‘divide and conquer’ and career politicians who put campaign donors and their own political ambitions before the people of Wisconsin,” That's why it's time for a change in November.

The Democrat prioritized funding public schools, investing in local road maintenance and public transit and accepting the federal Medicare expansion dollars in his campaign.