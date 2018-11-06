Knudson wins first elected term as St. Croix Sheriff

Shaw, who ran as the Constitution candidate, received 7,507 votes.

Knudson, the Republican candidate, has served as sheriff for one year after Gov. Scott Walker appointed him in July 2017. A town of Somerset resident, Knudson has worked in the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years.

Knudson said he was thankful for the support he received, from both parties, in his first election for this position.

“That’s actually my one area that I’m pretty proud of, that I do not want to make this a partisan spot,” he said.

As he takes on his first full term as sheriff, Knudson emphasized the importance of collaboration, a topic he also discussed as a necessary focus in Q&As ahead of the election.

“We can’t do this alone, and I want to continue to work with these other groups,” Knudson said Tuesday night, naming law enforcement, courts, health and human services and citizens as important groups.

Addressing issues like mental health and the methamphetamine epidemic require working together with these parties, Knudson said, as well as support from legislatures.

Knudson said he had no plans for major changes to the office, but wants to continue the work it’s doing, and adapt as needed. Top priorities for the office can change based on current societal issues, he said.

“I want them (citizens) to know that we’re going to be adaptive to what’s going on, and really receptive to trying to really get the job done,” Knudson said.

Challenger Shaw, a town of Hudson resident, ran with a focus on following the Constitution and protecting constitutional rights for citizens. Doing so, Shaw said in a Q&A before the election, has not been a priority of previous sheriffs.

Shaw could not be reached for comment.

Knudson previously beat Steven Mael in the Republican primary.

Circuit Court Clerk

Kristi Severson, the unopposed Republican candidate, was re-elected as St. Croix County Circuit Court Clerk with 32,316 votes.