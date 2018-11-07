Statewide results:

GOVERNOR: Tony Evers (D) defeated Scott Walker (R)**

US SENATE: Tammy Baldwin (D)** defeated Leah Vukmir (R)

CONGRESS DIST 1: Bryan Steil (R) defeated Randy Bryce (D)

CONGRESS DIST 2: Mark Pocan (D)** was unchallenged

CONGRESS DIST 3: Ron Kind (D)** defeated Steve Toft (R)

CONGRESS DIST 4: Gwen Moore (D)** defeated Tim Rogers (R)

CONGRESS DIST 5: Jim Sensenbrenner (R)** defeated Tom Palzewicz (D)

CONGRESS DIST 6: Glenn Grothman (R)** defeated Dan Kohl (D)

CONGRESS DIST 7: Sean Duffy (R)** defeated Margaret Engebretson (D)

CONGRESS DIST 8: Mike Gallagher (R)** defeated Beau Liegeois (D)

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Josh Kaul (D) defeated Brad Schimel (R)**

SECRETARY OF STATE: Doug La Follette (D)** defeated Jay Schroeder (R)

STATE TREASURER: Sarah Godlewski (D) defeated Travis Hartwig (R)

**-Incumbent

--

Trump heaping blame on Wisconsin’s Ryan for loss of U.S. House

National reports indicate President Donald Trump is furious with outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump is reportedly blaming the Wisconsin Republican for failing to raise enough money for the party's candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats won enough races to take control of the lower chamber in the midterm elections Tuesday. Ryan says he and the president have had a long, very good relationship. CNN says the Trump White House says part of the problem is that Ryan retired from office too early.

--

Milwaukee, Dane counties favor pot legalization

Voters in the state's two largest counties have shown their support for the legalization of the adult use of marijuana in an advisory referendum.

More than 70 percent of the voters in Milwaukee and Dane counties voted for an end to Wisconsin's prohibition on pot. The advisory referendums were on the ballots in 16 of the state's 72 counties and 10 of those counties focused on medical marijuana only. Supporters are hoping the Legislature will pass new laws ending the marijuana prohibition in the state.

--

11 charges filed against driver in Lake Hallie quadruple-fatal crash

Chippewa County prosecutors have filed 11 felony charges against the 21-year-old driver of the truck which ran down a group of Girl Scouts last weekend, killing four people.

Colten Treu could face up to 160 years in prison if he is convicted on all of the charges, which include four counts of vehicular homicide. Treu may have been high after inhaling chemical vapors when the accident happened. Three Girl Scouts and a 32-year-old woman were killed.

--

Superior man accused of emailing threats to city officials

The Superior city attorney says he has done something he's never done previously in 17 years on the job — filed a restraining order against a man accused of e-mailing threats to city officials.

Sixty-year-old Marty Curtiss has been arrested for the threatening emails he admits he sent to the public works director, a city council member and Superior Mayor Jim Paine. One email sent to Public Works Director Todd Janigo last week said: "your time is coming." Curtis is charged with felony stalking and three counts of making a threat in a computer message. A hearing is scheduled for next Monday.