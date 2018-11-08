Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to discuss the situation with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Vos says lawmakers may have given outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker too much power. A spokesperson for Gov.-elect Tony Evers says that means Vos is "doubling down on division." With a Legislature overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans, Evers figures to face gridlock when he backs his plans.

--

Wisconsin sets new midterm voter turnout record

High-profile races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senator brought a record number of voters to the polls this week.

Unofficial totals put the number of ballots cast Tuesday at almost two-point-seven-million. That would be 57.2 percent of the state's voting age population — a high-water mark for a midterm election in Wisconsin.

--

Foxconn denies reports it will import Chinese workers

The Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn is denying reports it plans to import workers from China for its flat-screen manufacturing plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company is finding it hard to recruit the engineers it needs. Foxconn said its priority is hiring Wisconsin workers in a Tuesday statement. With the Wisconsin unemployment rate at 3 percent, the company could be challenged in its efforts to hire the qualified workers it needs at the Mount Pleasant location.

--

Amazon Prime expands grocery store pickup in Milwaukee

The online giant Amazon is expanding its grocery store pickup service called Prime Now in Milwaukee and 21 other cities.

Amazon Prime members can order food from Whole Foods Market and their order should be ready for pickup within 30 minutes. With Thanksgiving Day just two weeks off, Prime Now will deliver essential items right to your door until 2 p.m. that day. Other than the holiday, pick up at Whole Foods can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

--

Indictment handed down against man suspected of seeking radioactive material

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison reports a 30-year-old suspect has been indicted in federal court on charges he tried to obtain radioactive material intending to cause death or serious bodily injury.

Charges were filed against Jeremy J. Ryan three weeks ago and the indictment was handed down this week. Ryan is scheduled to be arraigned a week from today. He was arrested in Black Earth and, if he is convicted, Ryan could receive a life sentence.

--

Madison teacher investigated for using racial language

The Madison School District has put a teacher on leave while it investigates reports she used "inappropriate racial language" in class last week.

The teacher at Hamilton Middle School hasn't been identified. A letter was sent to parents, but the specifics of the incident haven't been shared. A spokesperson for the teachers union says the instructor has shared her perspective on the incident with the district already.

--

Marijuana legalization questions pass in southeast Wis.

A majority of voters in southeast Wisconsin want marijuana to be legal in some form.

Voters in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine counties Tuesday all overwhelmingly approved advisory questions about either medical or recreational marijuana. Voters in the city of Waukesha also voted in favor of medical marijuana by a nearly three-to-one margin.