The protesters joined in a coordinated nationwide effort Nov. 8 in response to what’s being reported as a forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Critics of the move at Thursday’s event on Second Street said they fear the move was part of an effort by Trump to bring a halt to Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

About 50 protesters — comprising residents of communities including Hudson, River Falls and Stillwater — waved signs, flags and rang bells from the sidewalk.

“A lot of people think that Trump is well on his way to getting rid of Bob Mueller and his investigation of the Russian hacking,” town of Hudson resident and organizer Richard Wilie said. “We’re here to drum up interest in the subject and let people know how we feel about it.”