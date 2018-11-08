Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Watch: Protesters take to streets of Hudson after Sessions ouster

    By Mike Longaecker on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:56 p.m.
    1 / 2
    About 50 protesters — comprising residents of communities including Hudson, River Falls and Stillwater — waved signs, flags and rang bells from the sidewalk Nov. 8 in opposition to the latest White House shake-up. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    St. Croix valley residents took to the streets of the Hudson Thursday to voice their opposition to the latest shakeup in the White House.

    The protesters joined in a coordinated nationwide effort Nov. 8 in response to what’s being reported as a forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Critics of the move at Thursday’s event on Second Street said they fear the move was part of an effort by Trump to bring a halt to Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

    About 50 protesters — comprising residents of communities including Hudson, River Falls and Stillwater — waved signs, flags and rang bells from the sidewalk.

    “A lot of people think that Trump is well on his way to getting rid of Bob Mueller and his investigation of the Russian hacking,” town of Hudson resident and organizer Richard Wilie said. “We’re here to drum up interest in the subject and let people know how we feel about it.”

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsHudsonDonald TrumpPolitics
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
    Advertisement