Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says investigators still have "no working theory" on what happened inside the Closs home Oct. 15 when Jayme's parents were murdered and she disappeared. The sheriff says there have been reported sightings of the missing girl from all over the United States. Authorities used a helicopter Thursday to cover an area searched by volunteers looking for any changes on the ground now that most of the leaves have fallen. A $50,000 reward is offered to help locate Jayme and resolve this case.

--

Oshkosh prison includes veterans wing for inmates with military history

The veterans wing at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution is said to be more quiet, with a positive vibe.

It was opened for inmates with a military history one year ago and has a population of 54. Before living there, veterans are screened by a committee and they must have a record of good behavior. The veterans wing features programs and speakers aimed at helping the vets while they live in a patriotic environment.

--

Nationwide vigils held for fallen Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts

Girl Scout troops in Wisconsin and across the country held vigils Saturday to honor and remember three young girls and a troop leader killed near Chippewa Falls.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Schneider, 10-year-old Haylee Hickley, 9-year-old Jayna Kelly and 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson were picking up trash along a highway last Saturday when they were fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver. Another ten-year-old victim remains hospitalized. The National Alliance of Girl Scouts expected more than 600 vigils Saturday afternoon and asked troops to perform a community service project to honor Troop 3055. Area vigils were planned in Mondovi, Menomonie and Marshfield.

--

Mom says school didn’t call 911 when son was slashed with razor blade

The mother of an elementary student is challenging the school's response after her 9-year-old son was slashed with a razor blade.

The attacker no longer attends Bristol Elementary School. The victim suffered a gash deep enough to require seven stitches last September. Though she was contacted, Anna Hawrylak maintains she wasn't told how serious the cut was and her son had to sit in the nurse's office, bleeding, for 45 minutes before he was picked up and taken to a hospital.

--

Federal, state, local groups start wild rice restoration program

Wild rice is starting to grow in some areas of Wisconsin in the third year of a restoration project. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with state and local groups again this month. Crews recently spread one ton of wild rice over a 19-acre section of land at Peters Marsh, near Green Bay. Organizers say wild rice used to flourish in that part of northeastern Wisconsin and they are trying to re-establish it.

--

Competence hearing ordered for man who threatened to ‘air out’ polling place

A Milwaukee man who told police he was going to "air out" a polling location on Election Day will have his competency to stand trial evaluated.

Brandon Baker made an appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Saturday. Baker has been charged with recklessly endangering safety, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and several drug offenses. Police confronted Baker last Tuesday while responding to a shots-fired call. He had tweeted about what he called "shots of revolution" to his Twitter followers.

--

Madison police arrest 7 juveniles for harassing bus riders

Madison police are still looking for one suspect after arresting seven juveniles for an incident which started on a city bus Saturday night.

A couple who were passengers on the bus say the group of young people ranging in age from 12-15 started harassing them and poured a slush drink on the woman's head. When they were ejected from the bus, the young people entered West Towne Mall with the couple pursuing because the man's cell phone was taken. There was a fight in the mall before police interceded. No names have been released.

--

Beer battle underway in Milwaukee County court

Attorneys for beer-makers Pabst and MillerCoors will be in court Monday to battle over a long-standing partnership that has MillerCoors brewing product for the smaller company.

Pabst says it will go out of business if the larger company stops making, packaging and shipping almost all of its product. Illinois-based MillerCoors says it isn't obligated to continue the partnership and it wants Pabst to pay more. The current deal expires in 2020.