Hunter injured when tree stand breaks in Richland County

Authorities say a hunter was injured when his tree stand broke in Richland County Saturday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on a report of a hunter dangling from a tree. Deputies say a man from Milton was stationed in a climber stand in Forest Township when the stand gave way. Officers say he had his safety harness attached, however, his leg became caught in the bottom rung of the stand. He was suspended upside down about 5 feet off the ground. The victim said he'd been hanging upside down for about two hours. Sheriff's officials say a neighbor to the property was walking to the woods with his son to put up their stands when the son heard someone yelling for help. The neighbor found the man about 30 yards into the woods off Welker Hollow Road. Deputies and emergency personnel freed the victim, who was airlifted to a hospital in LaCrosse with a leg injury and hypothermia. His name has not been released.

Falling enrollment has UW-Stevens Point cutting class offerings

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is trying to save money by cutting six majors from its curriculum.

The university is dealing with a projected deficit of $4.5 million over the next two years. Its problem is falling enrollment figures — down by more than 2,000 students over the past five years. The Board of Regents would have to approve the plan to drop French, German, geoscience, geography, history and two art concentrations.

Wisconsin cranberry crop too big, USDA to destroy 25%

As much as 25 percent of Wisconsin's cranberry crop could be headed for the dumpster.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking at destroying a quarter of the state's harvest because there are simply too many berries this year. University of Wisconsin-Madison agricultural economist Paul Mitchell says the USDA is looking to use a volume control plan to spare farmers from a loss during a glut in the cranberry market.

Vos chosen for fourth term as Assembly speaker

Republican Robin Vos has become one of the longest-serving Assembly speakers in Wisconsin history.

He was re-elected to a fourth term Monday. Vos says he wants to work with incoming Democratic Governor Tony Evers, but he pledges to "stand like bedrock" on issues important to the GOP, saying his party won't "roll over and play dead." Vos and Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke kept their leadership positions with no opposition.

Woman gets 15 years for luring victim to her death

A woman accused of luring a murder victim to her death has been given a 15-year prison sentence.

Jennifer Lovick was sentenced in Dane County Circuit Court Monday. The judge told the 35-year-old Lovick she knew what she was doing when she brought Ciara Philumalee and Joseph Jordan outside — where they were shot multiple times by Donald Davis Jr. Philumalee was killed and Jordan is still recovering. Davis is serving a life sentence.

1 woman dead after argument over man in Milwaukee

Two women were apparently arguing over a man Sunday night when the younger woman was shot to death.

Milwaukee police have taken a 37-year-old suspect into custody. Officers say 19-year-old Elaina Rookard was taken to a nearby hospital where she died later. The name of the accused shooter hasn't been released. The incident happened on the city's north side.

State health department reports 6 cases of rare illness

The Wisconsin Department of Health reports five of the six people suffering from a rare illness that causes muscle weakness are children.

There have been 80 confirmed cases of flaccid myelitis in 25 states this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the cause of the illness, which can include paralysis, is unknown.

Good Samaritans pull unconscious driver from burning vehicle

Mount Pleasant police say several good Samaritans worked together to rescue an unconscious driver from his burning vehicle Saturday.

The name of the 31-year-old man hasn't been released. Investigators say he hit another vehicle in an intersection in Mount Pleasant, with his vehicle coming to rest in a ditch and catching fire. The driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The other driver suffered less serious injuries.