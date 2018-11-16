Council approves capital improvement projects for 2019

"The council identified general themes, health, safety, general welfare and economic development as being some of the most important. Tonight we're at the point where we are asking for the council's authorization to move forward with projects for 2019," said City Administrator Mike Darrow.

Darrow walked council members through a list of projects, spending priorities, department by department, the majority of which are intended to be funded and completed in 2019.

Police Department projects totaled $121,457 and included two squad cars, squad car cameras, evidence security upgrades and conceptual plans for a new garage.

Fire Department projects totaled $192,000 and included replacement of 22 self-contained breathing apparatuses, new digital radios and refurbishing the brush truck.

Park projects totaled $611,054 and included Freedom Park improvements, design of a County Road A bike and pedestrian trail, design of a bike and pedestrian trail connecting the Nature Center to the Doar Prairie Restoration, outdoor restroom fobs, a new zero turn mower, reconstruction of the Mary Park boat ramp, construction of the East First Street Trail, Whispering Prairie Park and emerald ash borer tree removal.

Street projects totaled $20,000 and included a compost site gate and security system.

City services projects totaled $396,000 and included computer and software upgrades, security and fire safety enhancements at the Civic Center and Friday Memorial Library, council chamber equipment upgrades, one new city vehicle, cemetery improvements, Civic Center reconfiguration, one building inspector vehicle,and a new financial software system.

The combined costs for capital improvement projects for 2019 totaled $1,340,511.

City Financial Director Rae Ann Ailts provided members with a breakdown of the funding for the projects.

State Trust Fund Loan or Local Option $641,530

2019 Capital Replacement Levy $208,390

Impact Fees $114,957

Grants $150,102

Other Sources $181,682

Unfunded $ 43,850

According to Ailts, the unfunded total of $43,850 is the cost of the emerald ash borer tree removal program and most of that work will be accomplished by city staff so that cost is accounted for in the operating budget.

Of the funding only the $641,530 will be added to the city's existing debt. Thanks to the city's aggressive approach to repaying debt pushing for repayment periods of 10 to 15 years, even with the addition of $641,530, the city's debt at the end of 2019 will be $16.05 million, an overall decrease of $1.874 million from 2018.

"One of the things the council did about a year ago, that's really paying off, is when you change the debt schedule of paying off our debt in a more rapid fashion from 20 years to 15 years. We're going to start to see a more aggressive debt reduction because of that," said Darrow.

No bonding is expected in 2019.

The City Council unanimously approved the 2019 Capital Improvement Plan.

Other business

• The Council scheduled a public hearing on the proposed 2019 City Budget for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 in the council chambers. A copy of the proposed budget can be found on the city's website at: www.newrichmondwi.gov or by contacting City Financial Director Rae Ann Ailts at 715-246-4167 or railts@newrichmondwi.gov.

• Based on a recommendation by the Finance Department, council members rejected bids for an assessor services contract solicited by an RFP issued earlier last summer. The department has requested an additional 60-90 days to reassess the parameters of the RFP particularly with regard to the approach to the mandated revaluation.

• As of Sept. 30, 2018, the city had issued 651 building permits including 112 for new dwellings representing a total of $37 million in new construction.

• New Richmond Senior Center President Maureen Brunner spoke on behalf of her board in support of VFW Post 10818 New Richmond / St. Croix County's proposed Freedom Park Center building project. Brunner noted their support for the project coincided with the closing of the senior center when the Community Commons building was scheduled for demolition, a building the seniors shared with the VFW. Brunner also wanted to clarify any misunderstanding that the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ARDC) is a separate organization from the Senior Center. Brunner noted the ARDC primarily provides nutritional support to seniors in New Richmond both through meals and education. Brunner extended an open invitation to members of the council to visit with seniors at one of their meetings currently being held in the basement of the civic center.