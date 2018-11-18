Inspector Brian Wert provided trustees with valuation formulas and corresponding permit fees for a variety of structures ranging from single and multiple family dwellings, pools, pole sheds and garages, to decks, electrical work, signage, fences and erosion control.

A quick review of the fees revealed increases of as much as 50 percent for less complicated permits like driveway ($50 to $75), retaining walls ($50 to $75), residential signs ($50 to $75), residential fences ($50 to $75), permit to start ($50 to $75) and inspections with no specified category ($45per hour to $75 per hour) and inspections outside normal business hours ($50 per hour to $75 per hour).

A complete schedule of fees is available through the village clerk's office.

Trustees also renewed the village's liability insurance policy with Rural Mutual Insurance. Agent Tom Jenkins informed the board that rates would be increasing by 4 percent to account for inflation bringing the annual premium to $14,589.

"All the values on the structures will all go up by 4 percent with that inflation guard as part of that $14,589 premium. After we had all the claims (hail damage primarily) we were able to see all the values and we had them valued pretty accurately," said Jenkins.

Other business

Trustees set the public hearing for the 2019 budget for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 prior to the regular monthly board meeting at the Community Center.