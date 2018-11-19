"It was pretty exciting to see that many people turn out for an election. Other than just coordination, we didn't have any issues. Our equipment worked great and we had a great staff," Wickenhauser said. "We just had to do our best to make space for all the people waiting in line so that we could get them inside. People weren't out there that long; we moved them through pretty quickly."

The 1,338 voters accounted for 77 percent of the registered voters in the Town of Alden, with 1,725 residents registered to vote 20 days prior to the election. Wickenhauser said only presidential elections have brought in more voters to the town hall to vote.

"I talked to Balsam Lake and they said the numbers were high everywhere. I know for a fact, that the day of the election, we had 100 people register, either as new registrants or people who hadn't registered for a long time and they went inactive," Wickenhauser said. "That was huge for us. And we had a lot of people registering online prior to the election."

With such a large turnout, Wickenhauser said the township ran out of paper ballots for its Edge machine, but election workers were prepared and had more than enough standard paper ballots ready to go to accommodate all voters.

"We knew it was going to be a big turnout, just not as big as it was," Wickenhauser said. "We had ordered 500 of those and once those ran out, we went to the manual paper ballots, which we had to count."

City of New Richmond

In the City of New Richmond, a total of 3,200 residents turned out to cast their vote on Nov. 6, which accounted for 67 percent of the registered voters in the city, according to City Clerk Tanya Batchelor.

"The City of New Richmond is very fortunate to have wonderful election staff that work very hard to get voters through the lines quickly. City staff also jumped in and helped out on Tuesday. It was a great day," Batchelor said.

Compared to the 2014 general election, the city saw an increase of just under 700 voters cast their ballots. By comparison, a total of 4,051 voters filled out a ballot for the 2016 presidential election.

"Everything went smoothly. We had a long line in Wards 1-6 from approximately 4-7:30 p.m. so people waited between 20 and 40 minutes to vote," Batchelor said. "I split the alphabet for Wards 7-12, but did not split it for wards 1-6 this time. That is the only change I would have made. New registrations on election day always take extra time. I encourage people to come in to the clerk's office ahead of any election to register."

According to Batchelor, residents can also register online at myvote.wi.gov, which sends the voter's registration information directly to the correct municipal clerk.

St. Croix County

According to county clerk Cindy Campbell, St. Croix County had a 62 percent voter turnout for the Nov. 6 general election. The percentage of voters is up by 8 percent from the 2014 general election, but trailed the 2016 presidential election by 13 percent.

According to unofficial results, more than 2.67 million Wisconsinites — 59.38 percent of the voting age population — voted in the general election, a record turnout for a midterm election, said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's chief elections official.

"Tuesday was a relatively trouble-free election," said Wolfe, interim administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. "There is no evidence of hacking, or of voter fraud or suppression. Given the unprecedented voter turnout for a midterm election, the relatively small number of issues reported ... should give Wisconsinites confidence and pride in our system of clean and transparent elections."