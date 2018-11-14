St. Croix County Board of Supervisors looking for applicants
The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors will have a vacancy effective Thursday, Nov. 15.
District 6 supervisor Bob Long, who was re-elected to a second term in April, first announced in August that he will be moving out of the district, which makes him ineligible to continue holding his position. The board will accept applications and vote on a replacement to serve the remaining portion of the term, which goes through April 2020.
County Clerk Cindy Campbell said applicants should send a letter of interest and qualifications to her or Board Chair Roger Larson.
A deadline has not yet been set, she said Tuesday.
"I want to publicly thank all of the citizens of District 6 for their support and the opportunity to serve them. And I want to thank all of you for the privilege and honor of serving with you," Long said at the Nov. 6 meeting.