NRPD gets go-ahead to pursue K9 program

The New Richmond city council gave the city's police department the green light to pursue fundraising for a k9 unit. Lt. Veronica Koehler said there are already more than an handful of businesses who have indicated they would support the program. Members of the council listening to Koehler's presentation Monday night are (from the left) Mayor Fred Horne, city attorney Nick Vivian and Alderman Jim Jackson. (Raymond T. Rivard)

Nearly 60 percent of all calls involving the use of the St. Croix County K9 units have been deployed in the city of New Richmond.

That fact, according to St. Croix County Deputy Josh Stenseth, was important for the city council alderpersons to know as they considered Monday night whether to grant approval for a request from the police department to move ahead with fundraising efforts to secure a K9 for the city.

In the end, the council did approve a motion to allow the city police department to go forward with fundraising efforts.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik told the council during the Monday, Sept. 12 board meeting that he had been approached by members of the council asking whether his department might consider adding a K9 unit.

“It [was] a couple of months ago when I was approached by aldermen asking that perhaps we should take a look at a K9 program in the city of New Richmond … piggybacking off our new drug detective program which should be up and running by Oct. 10,” Yehlik said.

Since that request, it was Lt. Veronica Koehler who took control of the project and began looking into the possibilities.

Stenseth, who is a K9 handler for St. Croix County, was in attendance at Monday’s council meeting and helped answer questions during Koehler’s presentation.

“The purpose for a K9 are many,” Koehler said.

But it was the need for streamlining building searches, searching for those who might be missing, drug detection, suspect apprehension, school safety and public relations where a K9 could help department officers and operations.

Koehler described one instance a couple of years ago when a crash on Knowles Avenue occurred at the same time a handler and his K9 were providing a demonstration to those attending the department’s citizens academy.

“The suspect ran from the crash scene and … Deputy Johnson from St. Croix County was doing a demonstration in the police department. The crash occurred just north of Richmond Way and the guy actually took off running westbound into the woods straight south of the police department. Deputy Johnson was able to respond within seconds. He made a K9 announcement and the guy came out without issues,” Koehler said.

Koehler also said that having a K9 on staff would help significantly in response times for a number of possible scenarios.

“There is equipment that can be used, but if it’s in Hudson and if we had a K9 we could respond a lot quicker,” Koehler said. “Most of the reason [for having a K9] are for officer safety and as a time-saver. In addition to utilizing a K9 for apprehension and search incidents, the dogs also help with education and prevention.

“The dog can go into schools and be an introduction to students to let them know the dog can be there at any time doing locker searches.”

In addition, K9 units are extremely important in improving relations in the community.

“In doing community event demonstrations like at National Night Out, Safety Night or the bike rodeo, we can get the K9 involved,” Koehler said.

In addition to these reasons, Koehler also said a K9 in New Richmond could add to the K9s that are already in place in Hudson with that city’s police department and the sheriff’s office.

“We could assist other agencies within county apprehending suspects,” Koehler said. “St. Croix County has two K9s and Hudson has a dog. If one were here and something happens, we would certainly have a better response time.”

One of the most appealing aspects of the request was that there will be no tax dollars utilized for securing a new K9.

All funds used would be provided through fundraising.

The cost?

The department has set a benchmark of $50,000, which may be a little high, but both Koehler and Yehlik thought this was a realistic figure that would give the department everything they needed to get the program up and running.

“That seems like a lot,” Koehler said. But while investigating the possibilities for securing a dog, she also said she approached a number of area businesses who have already agreed to provide donations to be used toward the effort.

The specially-equipped squad car could cost as much as $25,000, while the dog, which would be secured from breeders in Europe, would be around $8,500.

In addition, training, certification and equipment could amount to a cost of between $5,000 and $7,000, with food, veterinary services, bedding and a kennel would cost about $1,000-$3,000 per year.

How soon the program could get up and running would depend on how fast the department could reach its fundraising goals.

Dog and handler training is held each March in St. Paul and both Koehler and Yehlik said they would be hard pressed to be ready at that point. Koehler said that 2017 would probably be used for fundraising, and then the department would target March 2018 for the training.

If the funds come in at a more rapid pace, then it may be possible to meet the March 2017 training date, but Yehlik said that may be wishful thinking.

When Alderman Mike Montello asked Stenseth whether there may be a downside to having a K9, the officer was clear in his response.

“To be honest with you, none. They are a very valuable tool. I’ve been in it 10 years of my 18-year career and they’re great to get into the schools, great to use as a locating tool, they are great to enhance officer safety,” Stenseth said.

The council was also assured by Yehlik that securing a K9 would not include the need to hire another officer for the department. He said there has already been interest within the department by officers on staff.