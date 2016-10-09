City plans to host library master plan community meeting

With the goal of completing a master plan for the old middle school property where a new library will be placed, city officials are looking at holding a community meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to City Administrator Mike Darrow.

“With the master plan, we’re looking at the possibility of a mixed-use concept,” Darrow said.

The concept is to develop the property to not only include a library, but to include options that could include public and private entities.

“It’s five or six acres — it’s a big chunk of land,” Darrow said. “We’re not just dropping a building in the middle of this property. Plus it’s a multi-million dollar project … there are a lot of other needs for the community… so we don’t want to limit ourselves,” he added.

The purpose of the meeting on Oct. 19 will be to consider the plan from a greater altitude, Darrow said.

“We want to get the public process started to gauge where people are at,” he said. “This isn’t the ‘pretty process’ where you see [drawings of] the building … we’re talking about a higher elevation discussion. We encourage the public to attend.”

Darrow also said the city is sending personal letters to those most impacted around the property. That will include the closest neighbors to the proposed project.

“I think the biggest story is the cost and what the city can afford,” Darrow said. “This will be about greater conceptual design … we want to be upfront and transparent.”

The master plan deadline is the first of the year.

Budget

As the city develops its budget for the 2016 fiscal year, plans to get as much public comment in making final decisions are being considered.

With that said, the city is targeting Monday, Oct. 24, during the city council’s work session, to solicit comments on how best to proceed.

In commenting about the council’s last work session where a number of items were brought to the fore, City Administrator Mike Darrow said, “I thought it was a really good discussion. Nobody said we don’t want street projects … it’s how we get it done. There are a lot of needs and we have to look at things through a lot of different lenses. There are some ideas worth looking into … for me, the next three to four years, until we can pay off TIF Districts 5 and 8, we want to make sure we’re being as innovative as possible.”

Darrow said the city is always looking at long-term needs.

“If we continue to grow, we are going to run out of space,” said Darrow. “The question is what are our collective needs as a community.”

Though the logistics of collecting comments is still being considered, the city will host the budget discussion at the work session.

“Maybe the first hour is community discussion and then getting into the formal budget process as well,” Darrow said.

More information about that meeting will be disseminated within the next week or two.