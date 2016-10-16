The samples tested from the village pilot program have exceeded the DNR-mandated limits showing up as “zero detect,” according to Bond. The results from additional samples sent to an independent third party lab to verify the findings are due back later this week.

“It went extremely well. Every test that was run, except the very first one, came out at the “no detect” level. In the very first test, the plant had only been running for an hour and it came out at 0.04. The detection limit is 0.03,” said Bond.

According to Bond, this technology, if as successful as it appears, has the potential to eliminate the use of all chemicals in the village’s treatment process (a potential savings of as much as $28,000 annually) and could produce a byproduct which could be resold to provide a revenue stream.

“If this technology works and the dollars and cents work out, potentially we could end chemical feed to the plant. Right now we spend roughly $28,000 a year for aluminum sulfate. An additional advantage is the algae that grows in the system needs phosphorus to grow. If the numbers make sense to feed it at the higher levels of phosphorus ... in the end [you] could grow more algae which there is a market for. It looks like we could potentially lower our operation and maintenance expenses by not feeding a chemical which would also lower our sludge production and we may have an end product we could sell for revenue,” said Bond.

Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR) could offer a long-term, cost-effective, sustainable recovery solution to meet or exceed the DNR-mandated limits for phosphorus which go into effect in 2017.

Board President Willard Moeri tempered the board’s enthusiasm, warning members highly-touted new technologies have been introduced in the past and failed to live up to expectations.

“I don’t want to be negative because I think there are a lot of good things on the table right now, but I just want to make sure that what we get is not something that is not going to work out. Six months ago we didn’t know about this technology. Will there be something out there in another six months better than this? They will need to convince me we are going down the right path, then I’ll be fine with it,” said Moeri.

A meeting with representatives from Clearas will be scheduled tentatively for early December to discuss long range solutions.

Emergency exercise

Police Chief Aaron McWilliams reminded board members that his department will be participating in full scale emergency management exercise with other local law enforcement agencies, first response departments and the St. Croix Central School District on Monday, Oct. 17. Officers from Roberts will begin setting up the exercise Sunday morning. The exercise is scheduled to commence Monday morning.

New air packs

President Moeri explained that time is running out for the Fire Association to figure out how to pay for new air packs. The existing air packs will start to expire this December. A grant expected to help pay for the new packs was denied, leaving the department to figure out how to pay the estimated $190,000 it will take to replace the packs.

Other business

The library will hold its annual chili feed fundraiser Tuesday, Nov. 8. Contact Library Director Krissa Coleman for more information at 715-749-3849.