Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    WATCH: 29th District State Assembly candidate forum

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 12:32 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Rob Stafsholt and Scottie Ard at Thursday night's debate in New Richmond. (Raymond T. Rivard photograph)2 / 2

    The New Richmond VFW Post 10818 Auxiliary hosted a candidate forum at the civic center in New Richmond Thursday, Oct. 13.

    The live-streamed event that features the debate between Republican Rob Stafsholt and Democrat Scottie Ard, the two candidates vying for the 29th Assembly District seat, is included above.

    About 80 were in attendance for the live debate. 

    New Richmond News reporter Tom Lindfors served as the moderator for this special forum.

    In addition to the debate between Stafsholt and Ard, the Auxiliary also hosted a debate between Republican Michael Nieskes and Democrat Sarah Yacoub, both vying for the St. Croix County district attorney's seat. 

    Rob Stafsholt and Scottie Ard at Thursday night's debate in New Richmond. (Raymond T. Rivard photographThat debate is available for viewing here

    The Fall General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will need to bring a valid ID card, either a driver's license or ID card issued through the DMV, in order to cast a ballot.

    Early voting through an absentee ballot is also open through Nov. 4.

    For more information about early voting, contact your village, town or city clerk.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentElection 2016new richmondwisconsinscottie ardRob Stafsholt29th district
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
    Advertisement