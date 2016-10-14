WATCH: 29th District State Assembly candidate forum

The live-streamed event that features the debate between Republican Rob Stafsholt and Democrat Scottie Ard, the two candidates vying for the 29th Assembly District seat, is included above.

About 80 were in attendance for the live debate.

New Richmond News reporter Tom Lindfors served as the moderator for this special forum.

In addition to the debate between Stafsholt and Ard, the Auxiliary also hosted a debate between Republican Michael Nieskes and Democrat Sarah Yacoub, both vying for the St. Croix County district attorney's seat.

That debate is available for viewing here.

The Fall General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will need to bring a valid ID card, either a driver's license or ID card issued through the DMV, in order to cast a ballot.

Early voting through an absentee ballot is also open through Nov. 4.

For more information about early voting, contact your village, town or city clerk.