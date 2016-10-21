City of New Richmond wants to hear from you

Much of this work will be done in two city council work sessions — the first on Monday, Oct. 24, and the second on Monday, Nov. 14.

Hearing from the citizens of the city is one of the main purposes for the meetings, according to City Administrator Mike Darrow.

According to a release by the city, “The purpose of these meetings is to hear from citizens about issues that impact our community. During the last budget meeting, issues including the selling of municipal property, a proposed wheel tax and other budget ideas were presented. If you have an opinion on where, why and how the city of New Richmond spends and collects its funds, please consider attending one of these meetings.”

If you are unable to attend one of these upcoming planning meetings, send comments or ideas to Darrow at mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov.