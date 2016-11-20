Hammond Village Board approves budget

Also approved during the Nov. 14 meeting was the Alcohol Beverage License Application and Operators License for Schuggy’s American Grill & Taphouse, which will last from Nov. 14, 2016-June 30, 2017.

Two items were approved in regards to the sewer plant during the meeting: The first being the 2017 contract for SystemView (formerly Intellisys Inc.) was approved during the meeting and the second being the purchase of a submersible mixer for the sewer plant, with funds coming from the impact fees. However, the approval of the purchase is contingent on getting more warranty information for the mixer.

The board discussed two plans to replace items on buildings around the village. The replacement of all the lights in the municipal building with LEDs was approved by the board during the meeting, while the replacement of the police department roof was tabled until the Nov. 28 meeting so the board could collect more bids.

No action was taken on the Winding Acres placing a corn stand in the clerk’s office parking lot during the meeting.

The board also applauded the work done by the village crews to clean up the Hammond Cemetery.

The next village board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 28.