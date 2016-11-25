The budget includes $15,000 in merit pay yet to be assigned.

Trustees also unanimously approved Resolution No. 2016-19 allowing the village to levy 2016 taxes in the amount of $1,392,498.

Following approval of the budget, the trustees heard from Somerset Amphitheater owner Matt Mithun who was questioning an unexpected rate increase from $25 per-hour to $55 hours for police services in 2016.

Village counsel Anders Helquist clarified that, “The police chief sets the rates and provides an estimate of the rates to provide police service to events held at the amphitheater. Ultimately this is something the board approves, but it’s really the chief’s call.”

Mithun prefaced his complaint to the board noting relations between his operation and the police department as well as fire department and ambulance service were good to the best of his knowledge.

“We have been operating at the Somerset Amphitheater since 2011 up until now and we’ve never heard any complaints about the rates. We have always received very good feedback about the working relationship that we’ve had,” said Mithun.

Mithun claimed that, on top of the increase being unreasonable, because it came too late in the spring to be divided amongst promoters who had already committed to budgets and signed contracts, it left him on the hook for more than $18,000.

“Between 2015 and 2016 the rates [for police service] were doubled overnight in the spring of 2016 after all the promoters had planned their budgets according to 2015 rates which blew up people’s budgets,” said Mithun.

Former Somerset police sergeant and current Apple River Hideaway Campground owner, Mike Kappers, supported Mithun’s case.

“I was sergeant of the police dept here for 15 years. I’m disappointed that we’re even here doing this. It was always really easy when we did our budget and scheduling. If it was going to be a full-time officer on his regular days, it was his regular rate times how many hours he worked. If it was a full-time officer on his day off, it was his overtime rate times how many hours he worked. We’d go right to the office, figure out what the numbers were going to be for each officer. Then we’d go to the amphitheater whether it was John before or now Matt, and we’d say, ‘Here’s what we’re going to need.’”

Kappers continued, “We brought our own food. We didn’t get a $4,000 budget for food. We don’t want to fleece the guys who are bringing a lot of business to me and everybody in this room. Last I checked, the police department was not in the business of making money.”

Mithun also questioned whether the police department had the authority to impose the increase without first obtaining the approval of the village board and when that approval occurred.

Mithun presented copies of several emails addressed to Board President John Melvin and Police Chief Tom Sirovotka, in which he also called into question a $4,000 supplemental allowance for food for officers and a $10,000 “startup” allowance being required at the beginning of the 2017 season by the police department.

Mithun proposed a plan calling for a rate increase of 15 percent from the 2015 rate for 2016, and supplemental increases of 2 to 3 percent over the next few years going forward.

Though Mithun had hoped for a resolution from the board Tuesday evening, President Melvin, on advice from village counsel Helquist, offered to investigate the rate increase and other fees and get back to Mithun at a separate meeting, with the date to be determined.

Other business

Trustees approved a new contract with Olson Sanitation for refuse collection and recycling with a rate increase of 25 cents per-household, per-month. The village will continue to manage billing.

Trustees amended Village Zoning Code Ordinance A-635Z2016, Title 13, Article C, creating a Twin Home District R-5. They also approved the plan commission to schedule a public hearing to discuss further amendments to the residential zoning code.