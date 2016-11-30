Today is Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

Governor Scott Walker has proclaimed Wednesday, November 30 as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin. The Governor’s proclamation highlights the important role snowplow operators play in keeping people and commerce moving throughout Wisconsin’s winter season.

"At the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), we have a nationally-unique and highly-valued partnership with county highway departments across the state who do an outstanding job keeping state roadways clear of snow and ice,” said WisDOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb. “County and municipal plow operators work long hours under difficult conditions. As drivers, we need to do our part by giving them room to work and staying off roads when severe winter weather makes travel treacherous.”

To enhance public safety and assist plow operators, WisDOT offers motorists the following tips: