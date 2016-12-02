Hammond Village Board to create broadband ad hoc committee

A portion of board meeting was spent reviewing the village’s broadband survey, which led to the board’s decision to create an ad hoc committee with the purpose of educating and surveying the community about broadband. The board decided to officially create the committee at its next board meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 12, and appoint board members and community members to the committee at that time as well.

The other main topic discussed at Monday’s meeting was the approval of a $1.50 raise for the two current part-time cemetery employees, which would bring their hourly pay to $14. However, the raise is just for the two current employees and should those two employees not continue to work for the village, the wage for the positions would revert back to $12.50 an hour.

Other business

The board approved a beer garden permit for the Hammond Hotel.

The board decided to take no action on purchasing new water meters for the village.

The board moved the non-renewal of HydroCorp contract as well as the approval of sending public works employees to cross connection training to the January meeting.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12.