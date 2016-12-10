The new budget includes a property tax levy of $232,117, representing an increase of just $471 from 2016's approved levy.

The new budget represents a decrease of $79,582 from the 2016 budget of $425,376. The savings is accounted for primarily by a one-time expenditure of $75,510 for parking lane, curb and gutter work associated with the Highway 65 improvement project completed in 2016.