    Village of Star Prairie Board approves 2017 budget worth $345,794

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Village of Star Prairie

    The Village of Star Prairie Board of Trustees unanimously approved a budget of $345,794 for 2017 at a special meeting held last Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, at the community center.

    The new budget includes a property tax levy of $232,117, representing an increase of just $471 from 2016's approved levy.

    The new budget represents a decrease of $79,582 from the 2016 budget of $425,376. The savings is accounted for primarily by a one-time expenditure of $75,510 for parking lane, curb and gutter work associated with the Highway 65 improvement project completed in 2016.

