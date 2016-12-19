North 4th Street designs will be shown at Dec. 20 open house

The purpose of the open house is to discuss the upcoming reconstruction of North Fourth Street, which is tentatively scheduled for 2017.

City staff and a representative from the engineering company Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. will provide a presentation to address comments received at the first public open house meeting, and unveil preliminary design concepts to incorporate the feedback received at the first open house.

Additionally, city staff will be asking for additional input on several aspects of the project prior to finalizing the design. This will also be an opportunity to ask questions and offer suggestions that may inform the final design.

The presentation will begin shortly after 5:30 p.m. to begin the meeting, but staff will be available for individual conversations throughout the event. As this is an open house, you are welcome to come and leave at any time during the event.

If you are unable to attend the open house but want to learn more, call Jeremiah Wendt, the city’s director of public works, at 715-246-4268 or email jwendt@newrichmondwi.gov.

Information will also be uploaded when available on the “Street and Utility Projects” tab on the city’s website, www.newrichmondwi.gov.