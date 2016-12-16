Search
    Hammond board approves police department roof replacement

    By Jordan Willi Today at 3:00 p.m.

    The Hammond Village Board approved a series of items at its Monday, Dec. 12, regular board meeting, including replacing the roof of the police department and creating a donation account for the cemetery, according to the meeting minutes provided by Village of Hammond Clerk Sandi Hazer.

    The approval of the replacement of the police department roof was approved unanimously by the trustees, with the proposal from Pete’s Construction in the amount of $22,823.40 being approved.

    The board also approved the creation of a separate account for donations to the cemetery, which was also approved unanimously.

    The final item from Monday’s meeting approved by the board was the approval of the budget amendments for the police department.

    The last item of new business the board discussed at the meeting was the formation of an ad-hoc committee to look at the broadband survey. According to the meeting minutes, the board currently has four people on the committee, including board president Tony Bibeau, board trustee Mark Benton, a representative from the Hammond Public Library and Steve Peterson, a representative from the St. Croix Central School District.

    There will not be another board meeting in the month of December for the Hammond Village Board. The next meeting will be in January.

