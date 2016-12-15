Master plan, with revisions, sent back to NR school board

The plan, which has bounced back and forth between the city and school, now gets kicked back to the school board for a thumbs up or down on the new language.

Earlier this month, the school board sent the document back to the city because of its concerns dealing with a possible road being built on-site and the idea of commercialization of the site.

To mediate those concerns, Mayor Fred Horne said he and City Administrator Mike Darrow had a meeting with school representatives to try to find some middle ground.

Horne said at Monday night’s meeting: “There was an article in the paper last week about the master plan … and there has been some feedback. We … went through some of their concerns. I’d say it was a good meeting. As I said in the article in the newspaper that if we sit down and talk as neighbors and try to understand each other’s perspectives, that helps.”

In describing how moving forward was key upon finding agreement on the school board’s main concerns, Horne said, “One of the things they were concerned about was commercial and we talked at length about commercial opportunities on the property and my point to them was that when it was run as The Commons, you had Head Start and people paying rent to subsidize the entire facility. Head Start today is in a commercial building; so we talked through that about how do we essentially support a Community Commons without it being 100 percent on the taxpayers. The point we made is that there is going to be an arc in it. If commercial is to be involved, it should be complementary to the library … a coffee shop, Head Start … those types of things. We made it very clear that if there is to be commercial ... that it would be complementary to a library. We’re very concerned what happens at that site. It’s in the heart of our downtown area. We want it to succeed and would not put something there that is going to be detrimental to a library.”

As far as the roads that were a concern to the school board, Horne said the city doesn’t see it as a through traffic situation. He said there would need to be access to any facility that is built on the site; there would need to be handicap accessibility and if that meant some sort of road on the property, that the city would do what’s necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents — as well as their own liability.

Darrow said that the library has been and always will be the focal point of any development on that property and should commercialization be considered, it would probably have to education- or community-centered.

Would there be a commercialization that would include retail stores such as a shoe store?

Darrow said that particular location, first of all, doesn’t lend itself to that type of business.

Could it be attractive to an education-centered business such as Head Start? Yes, Darrow said.

“It could be a coffee shop with books. But then again, an architect may come back in a year and say commercial probably wouldn’t work there,” Darrow said.

But in summing up the revised document, Darrow said, “I believe this is a good way of seeing some movement.”

Alderman Jim Zajkowski, using a sports analogy, said, “We’re at the one yard line right now and we need to push it over the goal line and make this positive.”

With the approval of the revised plan, the city now offers the master plan back to the school board, which will most likely review and discuss the changes at its Dec. 20 meeting.