Angi Goodwin of Ayres Associates had provided commission members with recommendations to improve that stretch of the system, including contamination related to issues with backflow.

The agreement relieves the village of any responsibility for problems resulting from what they feel is the improper installation of the water main, manifold and pipe system servicing that section of Dick Stout's development.

In addition, following last month's confusion over the grounds on which some operator's licenses can be denied, the board approved a new, more detailed two-page application for operator's licenses.

Other business

• Public Works Director John Bond confirmed the meeting with representatives from Clearas Water Recovery to discuss proposals for improving the village's water treatment facility will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at village hall.

• The board renewed its contract with 3D Strategies at a rate of $80 per-hour for 2017.

• Trustees agreed to open up both of the contracts for water tower maintenance and garbage collection and recycling for public bidding.

• Police Chief Aaron McWilliams told trustees that convicted sex offender Gerald Heavner has decided not to relocate to the village.