New online Driver Report of Crash form to replace paper form

The Driver Report of Crash in paper form are no longer available for completing and mailing to WisDOT for crashes that occur after Dec. 31, 2016.

A crash must be reported when it results in:

Injury or death of a person.

$1,000 or more in damage to any one person’s vehicle or property.

Damage of $200 or more in state or other government-owned property other than a vehicle.

If a law enforcement officer responds to the crash, the officer may file the crash report. If a law enforcement officer does not submit a crash report, then the driver will need to complete the Driver Report of Crash form electronically.

In addition, drivers who receive a letter from WisDOT indicating involvement in a crash must complete the online Driver Report of Crash form.

“The change of the Driver Report of Crash to an exclusively online form will save both time and resources. It also will help WisDOT efficiently collect crash information and data, which are critical for planning enforcement, education and engineering strategies to improve traffic safety,” says David Pabst of the WisDOT Bureau of Traffic Safety.