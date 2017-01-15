The plan calls for a new five-year loan totaling $126,000 through Citizens Bank at an interest rate of 2.45 percent. The balance remaining on the village's portion of the fire truck loan is $68,367 combined with the cost for the air packs of $57,343 totals $ 125,710. The new loan terms will allow the village to pay off the truck while still paying for the new air packs and compressors with an annual payment of $26,796.

Trustees considered loan packages from Bremer Bank as well as from the State of Wisconsin, but neither could compete with the interest rates offered by Citizens.

"With what the department is looking at as far as long-range goals, five years is on the threshold of when the department will need to start looking at new equipment," Trustee Chad Svacina said.

"Certainly budget-wise it will be easier to handle," added Board President Willard Moeri.

Other business

• Public Works Director John Bond reported a change to the village's current plan to meet state-imposed phosphorus limits as a result of the DNR's ongoing review of the village's WPDES permit. The plan currently calls for a phosphorus trade agreement to meet the new standard. The DNR changed the trade ratio. As proposed, the village would have to dredge one pound of phosphorus from the lake for every pound of phosphorus it discharged. The new ratio would require two pounds to be dredged for every pound discharged, costing the village considerably more money.

• The Hazel Mackin Community Library will present an afternoon with New York Times best-selling author of children's books, Lori Evert, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m.