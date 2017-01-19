The council left the handicap violation unchanged at $50.

New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik this week issued a statement to inform all citizens of the increase that will go into effect Feb. 1 at midnight.

"Previously, if you were issued a citation you had five days to pay the citation or the fee would increase," Yehlik said. "With the new fine structure violators will have up to 10 days to pay the citation. If the fine is not paid within that 10-day period the fine will then go up to $40. If the fine is not paid within seven days after that the fine will go up to $60. If the fine is not paid within seven days after that the fine amount goes up to $100 and the vehicle's registration is suspended.

"Overnight winter parking restrictions make up a high percentage of the parking violations every year. The New Richmond Police Department would like to remind citizens and their guests that overnight winter parking is enforced from Nov. 1 st to April 1 of each year. Citizens are reminded that you should park on the odd side of the streets on odd numbered days and even side of the streets on the even numbered days. The day consists of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

"Most of the confusion stems from people coming home after midnight and parking on the wrong side of the street," Yehlik said.

Check out the City of New Richmond website and look up ordinance number 70-8 for further information.

Ice removal

With the temperature and snow falling in New Richmond, the city staff would like to remind citizens that snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks within 48 hours of the cessation of the snow. Also covered under ordinance 82-100 is that you must not deposit snow into the street as this could be considered a nuisance for others.

Snowmobile trails

Lastly, with the snowmobile trails beginning to open, the New Richmond Police Department would like to remind all operators of snowmobiles to be aware of ordinances 82-174 through 82-183, which govern snowmobile use within the city limits.

"Please read the ordinance carefully, as each year we receive a lot of complaints about snowmobiles being operated on city streets, through city-owned property and private property when operators do not have permission," Yehlik said.

The city ordinances adopt state statutes on snowmobiles such as registration, age restrictions and other state laws. The city ordinances limit snowmobile operation within the city to designated snowmobile trails and private property with consent of the owner. Riding on streets, highways, sidewalks, boulevards, parks, municipal property and privately-owned property without the owner's consent are illegal and subject to citation.

For more information about city ordinances, call the police department at 715-246-6667.