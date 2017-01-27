"When I took over in 2014-15, I purchased all new portable radios for our officers in anticipation of this communications upgrade. The only thing we hadn't done were our squad radios. With the new budget numbers in effect, I purchased the two new squad radios so that they are compatible with the new system when the switch gets flipped in April. We're ready to go," explained Police Chief Tom Sirovatka.

The Emergency Communications Center has been working with communities county-wide over the past couple years to bolster capacity and strengthen the overall quality and reliability of the network for all first responders including fire, police and EMS services.

Other business

• Engineer Robert Jones of Cedar Corporation told trustees that other than a few punch list items, construction on the Arnold Street project has been completed. Jones also explained that construction on the Frances Street project is scheduled to restart in spring and that the completion date for that project has been pushed back to early summer.

• Trustees approved a Nonmetallic Mining Permit for St. Croix County.

• Trustees changed the date for the February board meeting to 7 p.m., Feb. 15.