Village moves closer to phosphorus solution

Jordan Lind and Terry Robinson, co-founders of Clearas Water Recovery based out of Missoula, Mont., began the evening by walking board members through three alternative solutions incorporating their algae-driven technology. SEH Inc. representative, Jerry Doriott, explained how the Clearas solution could be incorporated into the village's facility plan pending with the DNR.

SEH's Katie Jo Jerzac wrapped up the evening with a comparison of how much various solutions will cost.

"We're a really different solution in that we are using a natural process—biology—to achieve nutrient standards specifically related to phosphorus and nitrogen," Lind said.

"Our patent is designed around a process. Our technology is very simple. It requires four things: water, nutrients, sunlight and carbon dioxide. Our system relies on microscopic unicellular plants, algae, which grow at the fastest rate of anything in the plant kingdom. We've taken the problem, algae blooms, brought it upstream, created it in a controlled environment before discharge, and turned it into the solution," Lind said.

The process

The Clearas treatment process has been shown to reduce phosphorus by a factor of 10X times and nitrogen by a factor of 3 times. The system is highly modular and produces zero waste. It contains three core phases which result in clean recovered water: the blend phase, the nutrient recovery phase and the separation phase.

"It's a mix, recover and separate process," Lind said. "Algae and waste water are mixed in a turbulent environment, they enter into the bioreactor system where the nutrients are recovered and metabolized by the algae, then we separate the algae from the clean water using microfiltration. We are managing the relationship between the amount of nutrients in the water and the amount of mass in the system. It's not an operationally intensive technology. It would not require additional manpower to operate. It bolts onto your existing infrastructure and can be easily managed with the resources you have," said Lind.

The benefits

The Clearas system creates additional environmental and economic benefits which make it more practical and attractive than other solutions the village is considering. Though the immediate focus is on reducing phosphorus, because it's a biological multi-contaminant recovery process, the village would also end up recovering total nitrogen and heavy metals like zinc and copper. The separation process would also remove 100 percent of the suspended solids. The system also biologically increases the oxygen levels in the discharged water by 35 to 40 percent. The system recycles carbon dioxide which acts as a food source for the algae in terms of converting the biomass and metabolizing the nutrients. It's a non-chemical solution, so the village saves money by eliminating the need for alum, the chemical currently used for treating the phosphorus.

The process produces no toxic sludge, so there is no sludge hauling, saving more money. The system is modular and scalable so it can expand as wastewater volume increases with more users or to meet new standards as regulations tighten.

Scenarios tested

During the on-site pilot program the village ran last November, two different scenarios were tested. The Clearas system was used to treat water post-alum injection and pre-alum injection. In both scenarios, the discharged water yielded an average sustained phosphorus level of .0035 ml—well below the required .04 ml per litre limit.

Maybe the most unique and economically inviting benefit of the Clearas system is that it produces a co-product, algae, that can be harvested and sold to provide a revenue stream for the village.

"Algae is harvested on a regular basis and that algae has a value. The Roberts algae has the potential to be a source of supply that is consistent and reliable," Lind said. "There are five major markets for harvested algae: industrial chemicals and specialty chemicals, biofuel, nutriceuticals, bio plastics and organic agriculture. To give you a sense of how large these markets are, we could treat 40, 10 million gallon-a-day plants with Roberts' effluent characteristics and only meet 2 percent of one of those markets. It's a massive opportunity in terms of market demand. We would predict about 150,000 pounds of dried algae per-year in Roberts. Right now, we have four letters of intent from biomass buyers willing to pay anywhere from 70 cents to $1.49 per-dry-weight pound," said Lind.

Crunching numbers

The current facility plan before the DNR does not include the Clearas option. Before recommending Clearas as an option, representatives from SEH, Inc. examined the technology, the results and costs.

"We were pretty skeptical about this [too]," Jerzac said. "It sounds too good to be true that you would actually be able to make money from a treatment plant. That's unheard of. So we crunched all of the numbers and looked at it. The technology works and the numbers don't lie. It's a good option."

SEH used a present worth analysis to compare the Clearas option with four other solutions.

"How we compare the Clearas alternative to other alternatives such as ultrafiltration is a present worth analysis.

A present worth analysis takes capital costs (construction) plus what is costs to operate and maintain, plus any benefits you might get, costed out over a 20-year period in today's dollars, enabling you to compare the various alternatives," explained Doriott.

According to Jerzac, the present worth analysis they conducted showed the Clearas solution, which treated wastewater without the injection of any chemicals, to be the best value.

With an initial capital cost of nearly $3.5 million, assuming no grant relief or principal forgiveness and an interest rate of 2.38 percent over 20 years, the yearly loan payment of $215,201, reduced by $129,404 for the sale of algae, would result in an annual cost of $85,797 including operation and maintenance costs.

The annual cost divided by 593 residential users would amount to $12.06 per-user, per-month. That cost would be added onto residential users' utility bills. That cost would most likely be reduced even further with the addition of commercial users.

Cost per-user

"What we're looking at is the present worth cost and the cost per-user. The Clearas 3A alternative, which will be a little bit higher in capital costs, will end up being the lowest cost of the four viable options," said Jerzac.

The village has 23 months to meet the new phosphorus requirement. Doriott laid out the timeline.

"If you elect to have us add this option and update the facility plan, because this is physical improvement, we would ask that a public hearing be held in February or early March to discuss the revised plan before it gets submitted to the DNR. The DNR approval could take 30 to 60 days. After that you would go into design and construction. Design would need to be approved again by the DNR, hopefully in time to bid the project in October or November of 2017. Construction would begin in 2018 to be completed within six to seven months leaving time to test the system before the Jan. 1, 2019, deadline. You want to be up and operating in 2018, a little over a year from now," explained Doriott.

After listening to the Clearas proposal and SEH's evaluation, the Clearas technology offers a number of environmental and economic advantages in addition to meeting the phosphorus requirement, some of which do not carry a price like returning clean highly-oxygenated water to the Twin Lakes.

SEH's conservative economic evaluation does not take into account the possibility of grants or a lower, possibly no interest rate loan from the state given the interest in the solution shown by the DNR and legislators such as State Sen. Sheila Harsdorf.

"The sales are such a key to the whole thing. That is one of the biggest things I questioned from day one, putting all your eggs in one basket and saying you are going to sell so many dozen. There is no guarantee. But every time I go through this [proposal], I get more excited," said village board President Willard Moeri.

The public works committee is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, ahead of the regular village board meeting to review the Clearas proposal and make a recommendation to the full board to add the Clearas solution to the facility plan pending before the DNR.