    Stafsholt to hold listening session in New Richmond

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Rob Stafsholt

    Representative Stafsholt To Host District Listening Sessions

    State Rep. Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) will be hosting two listening sessions Tuesday, Feb. 21, on the UW-Stout Campus in Menomonie and at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in New Richmond.

    Rep. Rob Stafsholt represents the 29th Assembly District, which includes much of the eastern half of St. Croix County and the western portion of Dunn County – including the city of Menomonie.

    These listening sessions will provide members of the community the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas with the representative in the district.

    The times and locations are listed below:

    UW- Stout - Menomonie

    Feb. 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

    Memorial Student Center - Ballroom A, 302 10th Ave., Menomonie, WI 5475.

    *Parking Permit not required in Lot 18 and 29, Parking Map can be found here*

    Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College - New Richmond

    Feb. 21, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

    WITC New Richmond Conference Center - Room 501, 1019 South Knowles Avenue, New Richmond, WI 54017.

    For more information about the events email rep.stafsholt@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-266-7683.

    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
