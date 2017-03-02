Harsdorf to hold listening sessions

"As we begin our work in the new legislative session, the input I receive in the listening sessions is invaluable in identifying the priorities of area residents. I appreciate the personal interaction with citizens that attend and share their thoughts," said Harsdorf. "Given that many of my bill ideas come directly from suggestions raised by constituents, the feedback on how state government can be improved or reformed is critical to shaping my legislative agenda."

Listening sessions have been scheduled around the 10th Senate District, which is comprised of parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix Counties. Below are the dates, locations and times of the listening sessions:

Thursday, March 2: 11 a.m.-noon, Grantsburg, village hall, 316 Brad St., South; and

5-6 p.m.,, Balsam Lake, community room, justice center, 1005 West Main St.

Saturday, March 4: 10-11 a.m., New Richmond, council room, city hall, 156 East First St.

Monday, March 6: 1-2 p.m., Hudson, council chamber, city hall, 505 3rd St.; and 4-5 p.m., Menomonie, Dunn County Justice Center, room 1402, 615 Stokke Parkway.

For more information, call Sen. Harsdorf's office at 608-266-7745; 1-800-862-1092; or email Sen.Harsdorf@legis.wi.gov.