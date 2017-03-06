St. Croix County transit feasibility open house March 8

A feasibility study, being conducted by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, has considered existing travel patterns and services in and around St. Croix County and is currently reviewing alternatives for types of service appropriate to identified transit needs. After considering public input, a full draft report with recommendations will be available to the public in April.

By engaging in this planning process since mid-2015, St. Croix County is laying the foundation for garnering funds and implementing a reasonable, efficient, and effective transit service that will begin serving today's needs and adjust to changing needs in the future.

It is the mission of the St. Croix County Transit Planning Subcommittee to establish an innovative and integrated public transit system for all citizens that strengthens and connects communities in St. Croix County and surrounding areas by enabling people to conveniently access services they need to pursue a fuller life.

The St. Croix County Transit Subcommittee invites the public to an open house Wednesday, March 8, 4-7 p.m, with a brief presentation at approximately 5 p.m., in the county board room in the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.

The public will hear from feasibility study author, Ann Schell, senior transportation planner with West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, review and comment on transit alternatives, ask questions, and provide other public input to the Transit Subcommittee members at the open house.

For more information, email Dave Ostness at district10@co.saint-croix.wi.us.