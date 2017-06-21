Village of Hammond to test impact fee refund program

Trustees accepted the Penny Wars challenge issued by the library board in an effort to raise funds for the library construction project. Residents are encouraged to donate their spare change to containers located at either the village office or the library between June 26 and August 8, 2017. The organization raising the lesser amount will be required to wear attire designated by the winning organization for a week all in the spirit of good fun. Proceeds raised by both organizations will be put toward the library construction program.

Village employees will be on the lookout for residents performing non-structural improvements to their property such as shingling and siding, without the appropriate permits. A first time offender will be issued a letter reminding him or her of the required permit along with the form to be filed and fee to be paid. Failure to obtain a permit could result in further penalties.