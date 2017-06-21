Village of Hammond to test impact fee refund program
At their meeting Monday, June 12, Village of Hammond Trustees voted to approve amending their impact fee ordinance to allow a refund of those fees to an applicant if the requisite construction has been completed within one year of the application date. Fees are to be held in a separate bank account maintained by the Village. The goal of the program is to encourage new development in the village. The program will initially be run on a one-year trial basis beginning July 1, 2017 through July 1, 2018.
Trustees accepted the Penny Wars challenge issued by the library board in an effort to raise funds for the library construction project. Residents are encouraged to donate their spare change to containers located at either the village office or the library between June 26 and August 8, 2017. The organization raising the lesser amount will be required to wear attire designated by the winning organization for a week all in the spirit of good fun. Proceeds raised by both organizations will be put toward the library construction program.
Village employees will be on the lookout for residents performing non-structural improvements to their property such as shingling and siding, without the appropriate permits. A first time offender will be issued a letter reminding him or her of the required permit along with the form to be filed and fee to be paid. Failure to obtain a permit could result in further penalties.