New residential development coming to Hammond

In other business, trustees approved a motion to purchase a new squad car for the Police Department from either River Valley Ford or Hudson Ford depending on who offers the best price. The department will be trading in their 2013 Explorer. Funds from the trade-in along with money from the department budget should be enough to pay for the new vehicle. The department will also be listing the Jeep on the municipal surplus site. Proceeds from the sale of the jeep would also go toward funding the new squad. The department does not expect to take delivery on the new squad until January.